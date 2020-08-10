Chip Seal project begins tomorrow on Highway 200 near Killdeer

Beginning tomorrow Tuesday, August 11, a chip seal will begin on North Dakota Highway 200 from the Junction of US 85 to ND Highway 8 near Halliday. The project is approximately 45 miles long and motorists should plan for delays when traveling through the work zone.

During the project:

Speeds will be reduced 45 mph when workers are present

Flaggers and pilot cars will be in place in areas through the work zone

One lane of traffic will be utilized through the work zone

Traffic may be delayed up to 15 minutes in areas

Fresh oil and loose chips will be in work zone

The project is expected to be completed in approximately one month.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/