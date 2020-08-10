Data from EXPLORER-HCM Study Selected for Virtual Late-Breaker Presentation at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020

Virtual Analyst and Investor Event to Review Data Planned for 8:00 a.m. EDT on August 31

BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced that the company will present 38-week data from its pivotal Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial during a late-breaker session at the upcoming European Society of Cardiology Congress 2020 (ESC Congress 2020). Data from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of patients with symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) will form the foundation of the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for mavacamten, which MyoKardia intends to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2021.



Saturday, August 29, 2020

Topic: Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Session: Hot Line

9:30 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. EDT

Presentation: EXPLORER-HCM: Efficacy and Safety of Mavacamten in Adults with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Speaker: Iacopo Olivotto, M.D., Careggi University Hospital and lead clinical investigator for the EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial

Investor and Analyst Conference Call and Live Webcast

MyoKardia will host a virtual event for investors and analysts to review the 38-week data from EXPLORER-HCM. The live webcast event will begin at 8:00 a.m. EDT / 5:00 a.m. PDT on Monday, August 31 and will include remarks by Dr. Iacopo Olivotto, Careggi University Hospital and lead clinical investigator for the EXPLORER-HCM clinical trial.

To access the call, please dial (844) 494-0193 (U.S.) or (508) 637-5584 (international) and reference the conference ID 9917969. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Investor section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com. A replay of the webcast, and accompanying slides, will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the call.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease; 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition; 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics; and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and product advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

