Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,356 in the last 365 days.

Mobivity Announces Q2 2020 Results, Net Loss Narrows as Gross Profit Climbs 92%

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced financial results for the second quarter (“Q2”) ending June 30, 2020.

Q2 2020 Highlights

  • Revenues increased 14% to $2.8 million compared to $2.4 million in Q2 2019.
  • Gross margins increased by 69% to 56% in Q2 of 2020 versus 33% during the same period last year.
  • Gross profit rose 92% to $1.56 million in Q2 2020 from $808,000 in Q2 2019.
  • Net loss narrowed by 72% to $(726,000) compared to $(2.6) million in Q2 2019.
  • Cash used in operations for the first half of 2020 fell to just $167,000 compared to $2.6 million during the first half of 2019.

Dennis Becker, Mobivity Chairman and CEO, commented, “For the second quarter we delivered a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue and a significant improvement in our bottom-line, despite the unprecedented challenges faced due to the pandemic. Customer deployments continued to increase across the globe, and we brought several COVID relief programs to market while our workforce moved to an all-virtual work environment. We are on pace to achieve a recurring revenue run rate of $14 million for the year and continue to approach cash flow break even.”

Becker continued, “The pandemic has forced merchants to transition to digital solutions so they can continue to operate and grow while navigating shutdowns and a decreasing number of opportunities for face-to-face customer interactions. Our solutions enable restaurateurs to pivot quickly and spontaneously roll out special offers and low contact ordering options like delivery and curbside pickup. The pandemic has exposed the importance of investing in direct, digital connections with consumers, and we are well-positioned to capture a meaningful share of the opportunities. Our proven solutions provide an above average return on investment and in some cases are necessary for the ongoing viability of a business given current conditions. Mobivity’s tremendous scale of billions of customer interactions, and millions of offers handled monthly gives us the experience and track record to help this transition.”

Consolidated Financial Summaries

(In thousands) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2020 2019 $$ % 2020 2019 $$ %
Revenue $ 2,767   $ 2,435   $ 332   14 % $ 7,317   $ 4,851   $ 2,465   51 %
Gross profit $ 1,552   $ 808   $ 744   92 % $ 4,517   $ 2,053   $ 2,465   120 %
Gross margin   56 %   33 %   69 %   62 %   42 %   46 %
Operating Expenses $ 2,205   $ 3,293   $ (1,088 ) -33 % $ 6,112   $ 6,333   $ (221 ) -3 %
Income (loss) from Operations $ (654 ) $ (2,485 ) $ 1,831   74 % $ (1,594 ) $ (4,280 ) $ 2,686   63 %
Net income (loss) $ (726 ) $ (2,575 ) $ 1,849   72 % $ (1,741 ) $ (4,412 ) $ 2,670   61 %
Adjusted EBITDA * $ (349 ) $ (1,841 ) $ 1,492   81 % $ (915 ) $ (3,297 ) $ 2,382   72 %
                 
* Non-GAAP measures 
                 

Conference Call
Mobivity will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 10, 2020.

Date: Monday, August 10th, 2020
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1- 855-327-6837
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-631-891-4304
Please Reference Conference ID: 10010631

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141082.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 10th, 2020 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 10010631. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

 
Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
           
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
  (Unaudited)   (Audited)
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash $ 996,710     $ 273,599  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $85,803 and $88,071, respectively   382,848       614,726  
Contracts receivable, current   943,904       526,948  
Right to use lease assets   147,946       -  
Other current assets   374,553       601,749  
Total current assets   2,845,961       2,017,022  
Goodwill   496,352       496,352  
Right to use lease assets   25,559       260,645  
Intangible assets, net   1,547,051       1,762,211  
Contracts receivable, long term   1,887,808       1,260,371  
Other assets   57,027       67,787  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,859,758     $ 5,864,388  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 3,753,234     $ 3,256,888  
Accrued interest   133,997       35,292  
Accrued and deferred personnel compensation   187,925       244,953  
Deferred revenue and customer deposits   781,324       440,309  
Related party notes payable   80,000       140,700  
Notes payable, net - current maturities   534,241       540,576  
Operating lease liability   182,672       258,343  
Other current liabilities   547,014       308,465  
Total current liabilities   6,200,407       5,225,526  
           
Non-current liabilities          
Related party notes payable, net - long term   1,200,000       1,000,000  
Notes payable, net - long term   1,255,642       567,529  
Operating lease liability   32,690       45,460  
Other long term liabilities   1,108,712       740,218  
Total non-current liabilities   3,597,044       2,353,207  
Total liabilities   9,797,451       7,578,733  
Commitments and Contingencies          
Stockholders' equity          
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 51,615,469 and 51,380,969, shares issued and outstanding   51,616       51,381  
Equity payable   100,862       100,862  
Additional paid-in capital   95,338,760       94,781,738  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (30,437 )     8,780  
Accumulated deficit   (98,398,494 )     (96,657,106 )
Total stockholders' equity   (2,937,693 )     (1,714,345 )
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 6,859,758     $ 5,864,388  
           


Mobivity Holdings Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenues              
Revenues $ 2,766,662     $ 2,434,841     $ 7,316,656     $ 4,851,436  
Cost of revenues   1,214,915       1,626,823       2,799,328       2,798,649  
Gross profit   1,551,747       808,018       4,517,328       2,052,787  
               
Operating expenses              
General and administrative   1,003,146       1,581,266       2,249,922       2,726,502  
Sales and marketing   495,616       802,050       1,303,623       1,559,192  
Engineering, research, and development   521,597       761,320       2,199,127       1,739,428  
Depreciation and amortization   184,918       148,391       358,845       307,481  
Total operating expenses   2,205,277       3,293,027       6,111,517       6,332,603  
Income (loss) from operations   (653,530 )     (2,485,009 )     (1,594,189 )     (4,279,816 )
Other income/(expense)              
Interest income   76       -       913       17  
Interest expense   (68,088 )     (89,855 )     (145,277 )     (130,992 )
Loss on sale of fixed assets   (3,935 )     -       (3,935 )     -  
Foreign currency (loss) gain   (52 )     (35 )     1,100       (856 )
Total other income/(expense)   (71,999 )     (89,890 )     (147,199 )     (131,831 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   (725,529 )     (2,574,899 )     (1,741,388 )     (4,411,647 )
Income tax expense   -       -       -       -  
Net Income (loss)   (725,529 )     (2,574,899 )     (1,741,388 )     (4,411,647 )
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax              
Foreign currency translation adjustments   (26,136 )     6,136       (39,217 )     (17,554 )
Comprehensive income (loss) $ (751,665 )   $ (2,568,763 )   $ (1,780,605 )   $ (4,429,201 )
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ (0.01 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.10 )
Diluted $ (0.01 )   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (0.10 )
Weighted average number of shares:              
Basic   51,615,469       45,998,053       51,524,778       45,998,053  
Diluted   51,615,469       45,998,053       51,524,778       45,998,053  
               
               
Reconciliation of net (loss) to adjusted EBITDA              
Net (loss)   (725,529 )     (2,574,899 )   $ (1,741,388 )   $ (4,411,647 )
Stock based compensation   123,544       495,805       322,757       676,554  
Depreciation and amortization   184,918       148,391       358,845       307,481  
Interest expense, net   68,012       89,855       144,364       130,975  
Adjusted EBITDA $ (349,055 )   $ (1,840,848 )   $ (915,422 )   $ (3,296,637 )
               

Non-GAAP Measurements
This press release includes certain financial information which constitutes "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to GAAP can be found in the tables of today's press release. Non-GAAP adjusted net income is supplemental to results presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures are used by management to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of Mobivity's operating performance and liquidity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in trending, analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of Mobivity's business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, other similar measures reported in accordance with GAAP.

About Mobivity
Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mobivity Holdings Corp. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those forward-looking statements include statements regarding the benefits of recent additions to the Company’s management team; the Company’s expectations for the growth of the Company's operations and revenue; and the advantages and growth prospects of the mobile marketing industry. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully integrate our recent additions to management; our ability to develop the sales force required to achieve our development and revenue goals; our ability to raise additional working capital as and when needed; changes in the laws and regulations affecting the mobile marketing industry and those other risks set forth in Mobivity Holdings Corp.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 30, 2020 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Mobivity Holdings Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Mobivity Holdings Corp. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

Investor Relations Contact:
Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mobivity Announces Q2 2020 Results, Net Loss Narrows as Gross Profit Climbs 92%

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.