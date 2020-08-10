ACM Research to Participate in the Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today announced that management will participate in the Needham Virtual SemiCap and EDA Conference. The conference will be held virtually on Thursday, August 13, 2020, with a fireside chat available to the public scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET as well as a one-on-one meeting format for institutional investors.



The fireside chat will be webcast live from the Investors section of ACM’s website at http://ir.acmrcsh.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived and available from the Investors section of ACM’s website through August 28, 2020.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the event. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Needham.

Presentation materials for the fireside chat will be made available on the Investors section of ACM’s website at http://ir.acmrcsh.com .

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

