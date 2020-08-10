Delisting of Securities of KemPharm, Inc.; Endologix, Inc.; VIVUS, Inc.; SAExploration Holdings, Inc.; Ascena Retail Group, Inc.; and Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of KemPharm, Inc. KemPharm, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on May 21, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Endologix, Inc. Endologix, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on July 16, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of VIVUS, Inc. VIVUS, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on July 17, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. SAExploration Holdings, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on June 17, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. Ascena Retail Group, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on August 4, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.’s common stock was suspended on August 4, 2020 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delistings. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delisting and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.

-NDAQO-