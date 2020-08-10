Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,305 in the last 365 days.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman Approves Fourteen School District Reopening Plans

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the approval of fourteen school district reopening plans. The additional approved plans brings the total to 81 meaning that reopening plans every South Carolina public school district as well as the S.C. Governor's School for Science and Mathematics, S.C. Governor's School for Arts and Humanities, John De La Howe School of Agriculture, and S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind have been approved. 

"With reopening plans now approved, I am asking every South Carolinian to support their local school in the reopening process," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "Whether it is driving a neighbor's child to school, providing temporary child care, supporting an educator, or simply wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, every person in our state can help us get back to full face to face instruction as quickly and safely as possible."

The fourteen school districts whose reopening plans were approved today are:

  • Blackville-Hilda Public Schools (Barnwell 19)
  • Charter Institute at Erskine
  • Chester County School District
  • Clarendon School District Two
  • Colleton County School District
  • Fairfield County School District
  • Florence County School District 2
  • Florence County School District 3
  • Ware Shoals School District 51 (Greenwood 51)
  • Greenwood County School District 52
  • Horry County Schools
  • Richland School District Two
  • S.C. Public Charter School District
  • Sumter School District

In order to be approved school districts must meet key criteria set by the SCDE. These criteria include – offering both a virtual and face to face option, a time frame to review operational plans to move towards full five day face-to-face instruction model, and the establishment of how high quality instruction and a broad range of student services will be provided. Unlike the emergency remote learning that was required during COVID-19 school closures, students participating in virtual options will have a daily instructional schedule, receive frequent teacher feedback, and face high standards for earning passing grades. 

Detailed information regarding approved plans can be found by following this link.

You just read:

State Superintendent Molly Spearman Approves Fourteen School District Reopening Plans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.