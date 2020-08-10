Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,303 in the last 365 days.

Department of Energy Announces $8.5 Million for FAIR Data to Advance Artificial Intelligence for Science

Projects will Advance Artificial Intelligence through Greater Data Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $8.5 million in funding for five projects aimed at making artificial intelligence (AI) models and data more accessible and reusable to accelerate AI research and development (R&D).

The focus is applying Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, and Reusable (FAIR) Data Principles so that science data can drive innovations in AI. The FAIR principles were originally proposed and endorsed in 2016 by an international collaboration of universities, industry, funding agencies, and scholarly publishers.

“One of the major scientific challenges of our time is being able to access and effectively analyze mounting quantities of data,” said Dr. Chris Fall, Director of DOE’s Office of Science. “The FAIR Data Principles are an effective way of enhancing access to data. The projects announced today will apply these principles and thereby maximize their usefulness to science.”

Selected projects cover a range of topics including high performance computing, materials science, high energy physics, and microbial science. Projects will make science data FAIR and develop frameworks to systematically study the relationships between data and AI models, aiming at a deeper understanding of how AI works and how it can be applied.

Projects were chosen by competitive peer review under DOE Funding Opportunity Announcement, “FAIR Data and Models for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning,” and a companion announcement for DOE laboratories, sponsored by the Office of Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) within DOE’s Office of Science.

Funding totals $8.5 million in Fiscal Year 2020 dollars for projects lasting one to three years in duration. A list of projects can be found on the ASCR homepage under the heading, “What’s New.”

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940

You just read:

Department of Energy Announces $8.5 Million for FAIR Data to Advance Artificial Intelligence for Science

Distribution channels: Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.