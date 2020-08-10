Ohio Legal Help Targets Unemployment, Evictions

Since the coronavirus closed businesses and unemployment skyrocketed in March, Ohio Legal Help has assisted more than 95,000 Ohioans and the need is rising.

“Ohioans lost their jobs – and incomes – at record numbers as a result of COVID-19,” said Susan Choe, executive director of Ohio Legal Help. “Many of these Ohio families are now dealing with legal problems, including evictions, foreclosures, and debt collection, without legal guidance or the help of an attorney.”

“This situation reflects a harsh reality: the people who need legal help the most are often the ones who don’t have access to it because they simply don’t know how or where to seek assistance,” Choe said. “This ‘justice gap’ is a problem that has developed primarily out of the spotlight. But COVID-19 has brought it to the forefront.”

Ohio Legal Help, a statewide non-profit founded in 2018, is funded by many organizations, including the Ohio Access to Justice Foundation, which is partly funded by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Ohio Legal Help website guides visitors through their legal issues, offering free information on common non-criminal legal issues, court details, legal forms, and attorney referrals.

The organization has released a public service announcement in hopes of reaching more people who need help.

If you have been affected by the coronavirus and need the assistance of an attorney, you can visit the Ohio Legal Help COVID-19 hub.