Grow Named Small Agency of the Year for Southeast by Ad Age

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grow , a digital experience agency based in Norfolk, was named Small Agency of the Year by Ad Age, recognized as the winner for the southeast region.For 11 years, the Ad Age Small Agency Awards has uncovered and honored small, independent agencies that are producing innovative and exciting work. These companies, with less than 150 employees, strategize and execute groundbreaking ideas to compete with advertising's oldest, largest and most sought-after agencies. Winners for 2020 were honored during a virtual Small Agency Awards celebration as part of a three-day virtual Small Agency Conference.Founded by Drew Ungvarsky in 2004, Grow has become one of the world's foremost digital experience agencies, crafting innovative work for Google, adidas, Spotify, lululemon, Burberry and more. Grow now includes 50 full-time staff, and the company recently added a west coast presence in Portland, Ore. Grow's work has garnered global acclaim with the Webby, One Show, CLIO and Cannes Lion Awards. The company has also been recognized for its culture in both Inc.'s Best Workplaces and Entrepreneur Top Company Cultures."We're thrilled to receive this honor from Ad Age," said Drew. "Our passion is creating digital experiences that people love, and this recognition is a great testament to that. The award celebrates our work, our culture, and the incredible team that makes it all possible."Grow's campaigns stood out for the Ad Age judges. For adidas, Grow created a highlight film for every one of the 30,000 runners in the Boston Marathon. Each video featured the individual athlete, isolated in-frame from film footage captured along the race course, along with performance data and insights about the runner's race. Amazingly, the team processed and delivered all 30,000 personalized videos within hours of the race completion. The films told a personalized story that was incredibly meaningful to each recipient – no matter if the runner was elite or a charity runner conquering Boston for the first time.For Google, Grow developed the Google My Business Marketing Kit, which is a powerful platform offering free, customized marketing materials for every small business in America – all 28 million of them – powered by artificial intelligence. It quickly became a beloved tool for small business owners. And, it's widely recognized as a gold standard for how to engage small businesses.For Spotify, Grow helped users discover the world's best music service, creating highly personalized and engaging emails and in-app notifications. Working closely with the brand's in-house creative team, Grow developed a multi-channel communication strategy that welcomed new Spotify users and helped Premium listeners discover the full suite of features available with their paid subscriptions. The email and in-app series were tested, iterated and optimized across millions of Spotify users, eventually rolling out across 16 global markets.Grow's unique approach to company culture and community impact also stood out with the judges. Last year, Grow created a storefront space in its building called ENJOY, which serves as the agency's lunchroom by day and hosts pop-up concepts in art, food and culture on select nights and weekends. Grow is currently spearheading its biggest community project to date, Assembly, a campus and community of inspiring creators and technology innovators. The adaptive re-use development will restore three historic department store buildings along downtown Norfolk's Granby corridor, connecting them as a modern office and community hub. Comprising 103,000 square feet of Class A office and retail mixed-use space, Assembly is being purposefully designed for shared energy, inspiration and resources to make each tenant stronger and to build a collective community with even greater impact. Assembly will become Grow's new headquarters when complete in early 2021.