Canadian wireless startup dotmobile™ joins the Competitive Network Operators of Canada (CNOC)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The membership in the Competitive Network Operators of Canada (CNOC) will provide networking and business development opportunities, idea-sharing and cost-saving member services as well as regulatory support for dotmobile.

“CNOC has been at the forefront of all regulatory and industry-related issues. Tiny telecoms like us are looking to enter into the Canadian market and compete using differentiated business models, innovative ideas and modern digital technologies. In many ways our interests (and dotmobile members’ interests) are aligned with CNOC members, there is a common goal to improve connectivity, preserve network investments, help the underserved and contribute to the recovery and further development of the Canadian economy,” says Algis Akstinas, CEO of dotmobile™.  

“We are excited to welcome dotmobile™ into our member ranks. The framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operators to operate in Canada is emerging and digital-focused, innovative wireless service providers like dotmobile are the ones to watch in this space,” says Jeff Brownlee, Executive Director of CNOC.   

CNOC, established in 2010 as the national advocate for Canadian Independent ISPs, is a not-for-profit association, the voice of competitive internet and telecommunications service providers that own/operate telecommunications networks in regions across Canada.

Data on Tap Inc. is building dotmobile™, a smart tiny telecom with a goal - to make wireless more affordable and awesome for youth, seniors, students, newcomers, visitors to the country, small businesses, and families that want to save. Data On Tap™, dotmobile™, dot.™ and the dotmobile logo are trademarks of Data On Tap Inc.

Download the dotmobile app at https://geni.us/dotmobile.

For media inquiries please contact us at media@dotmobile.app.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


