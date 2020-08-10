June 2018 | Nebraska Department of Education

Future Ready Nebraska Update

During the June Work Session the State Board of Education was provided an update on Future Ready Nebraska. The goal of Future Ready Nebraska is to set the direction for digital learning and tech plans across the state. The initiative identifies priorities for support, encourages innovation, and provides resources for schools. Fifty-one superintendents have signed the Future Ready Nebraska Pledge. The Future Ready Nebraska Digital Learning Plan is a three-year comprehensive statewide plan.

FUTURE READY PRESENTATION

New Contract with Commissioner Matthew L. Blomstedt

The Nebraska State Board of Education approved a new three-year contract with a two percent raise next year for Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt. The Commissioner’s new contract will go into effect July 1, 2018 and run through June 2021.

COMMISSIONER OF EDUCATION CONTRACT

Accreditation for Schools for the 2018-2019 School Year

All 244 of Nebraska’s public school districts and 83 nonpublic schools have received accreditation under Rule 10 for the 2018-2019 school year. All public school districts and accredited nonpublic schools submitted a Statement of Assurance indicating compliance with Rule 10. Accreditation staff members also reviewed other materials, NSSRS data, and conducted visits to a sampling of schools to verify compliance.

RATIONALE FOR RULE 10 SCHOOLS

LIST OF ACCREDITED SCHOOLS

Board Approves Contract to Support Nebraska’s Priority Schools

Nebraska state statute requires the state board to designate no less than three priority schools through its accountability system, AQuESTT. The Department voted to approve a contract with KLK Consulting, Inc. to provide diagnostic reviews, on-site skillful observation and coaching with administrators, school improvement planning and implementation of the priority school progress plans, partnership and skill-building with NDE staff, and off-site support and followup. Additionally, this request builds the Department’s capacity through skill-development, facilitator training, and certification. The Department will use the improvement facilitator training and certification to scale up priority school improvement activities throughout the state.

During the June work session the board received an update on the progress at all three currently-designated priority schools. Initial visits have been made at Schuyler High School, the newest priority school to be named, where officials discussed the improvement process and what supports will be available. NDE staff talked with students, parents, and teachers about the process. The initial draft plan was presented in committee and will be up for board approval in August.

Both Santee and Loup County have made significant progress as priority schools. Both schools will be going through the NDE reVISION next year for career and technical education improvement.

ESU 1 was also approved for a contract to support Santee as it continues its improvement process as a priority school.

KLK CONSULTING INC. CONTRACT

ESU 1 CONTRACT

JUNE BOARD MEETING AGENDA

June was a very busy month and the agenda was full of contracts, grants, and other business. You can find out more about all of the agenda items online.

JUNE BOARD MEETING AGENDA