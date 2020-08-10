EVENT CHANGE OF VENUE—Delaware’s 2020 Chautauqua changed to virtual format

(DOVER, Del.—Aug. 10, 2020)—Due to uncertainty involving the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs decided on Aug. 6, 2020 that its 22nd annual Chautauqua—“Women’s Work: Campaigning for Social Change”—would not be conducted in front of a live audience but would instead be conducted in a virtual format.

In a press release, entitled “Women’s Work: Campaigning for Social Change,” distributed on July 30, 2020, the division had indicated that the Chautauqua would take place at the Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes, Del. on Sept. 10 and 11, 2020; and on the Green in New Castle, Del. on Sept. 19 and 20, 2020. According to the new format, the events will still take place on those dates but without a live audience. Instead, activities will be streamed live via Zoom.

Additional information about Chautauqua activities will be issued as it becomes available and will be posted on the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, Zwaanendael Museum and New Castle Court House Museum websites and social media accounts. Calls for information can also be made to the Zwaanendael Museum at 302-645-1148 or the New Castle Court House Museum at 302-323-4453.