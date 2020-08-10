10 AUGUST UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard continues statewide COVID-19 testing this week

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Aug. 3 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams’ cumulative total gathered for COVID-19 testing approached 350,000 as teams continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with COVID-19 testing efforts.

Mobile specimen collection teams from the Wisconsin National Guard will continue operations across Wisconsin this week. They are supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Bayfield County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site Aug. 14 at the Cable Community Center in Cable.

Calumet County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site Aug. 11-13 at the Calumet County Fairgrounds in Chilton.

Crawford County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site Aug. 14 at the Seneca Town Hall in Seneca.

Dane County: Multiple teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison's Alliant Energy Center and has collected more than 109,000 specimens as of Aug. 10. This site typically is open Monday through Saturday.

Grant County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site Aug. 12 at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster.

Eau Claire County: One team will collect specimens Aug. 11 at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Lincoln County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site Aug. 14 at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill.

Milwaukee County: Three teams established a community-based specimen collection site May 11 at 2701 S. Chase Avenue (UMOS) and has collected over 63,000 specimens as of Aug. 10. Two teams established a Milwaukee community-based collection site June 1 at Custer Stadium at 4300 W. Fairmount Avenue and has collected over 22,000 specimens as of Aug. 10. Both sites typically operate Monday through Saturday. One team will collect specimens Aug. 10 at the Felmer O. Chaney Correctional Center and Aug. 13 at the Marshall Sherrer Correctional Center.

St. Croix County: One team will gather specimens Aug. 12 at a long-term care facility in River Falls.

Sauk County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site Aug. 10 at the Sauk County Fairgrounds in Baraboo.

Sheboygan County: One team will collect specimens Aug. 10 at a long-term facility in Sheboygan Falls.

Walworth County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site Aug. 13-14 at Phoenix Middle School in Delavan.

Waukesha County: One team will operate a community-based specimen collection site Aug. 11 at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha.

Winnebago County: One team will gather specimens Aug. 13 at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

Wood County:One team will collect specimens Aug. 10 at a senior-living facility in Wisconsin Rapids, at the Wood County Jail on Aug. 11, and at a community-based testing site Aug. 12 at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids.

Adams County: One team collected nearly 250 specimens June 2 at a community-based testing site at the Adams-Friendship High School in Adams. One team gathered nearly 130 specimens July 1 at a community-based testing site at the New Chester Fire Department in Grand Marsh.

Ashland County: One team gathered approximately 150 specimens May 7 at a community-based testing site at the Lake Superior Primary School in Ashland. One team collected over 325 specimens at a community-based testing site July 20 for the Ashland County community and Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa at the Lake Superior Intermediate School in Ashland.

Barron County: One team collected 230 specimens at a community-based test site May 3-4 at the St. Croix Casino Campground in Turtle Lake. One team gathered nearly 225 specimens June 10-11 during site-based testing in Cumberland. One team gathered nearly 200 specimens July 27 at a food-processing facility in Cumberland.

Bayfield County: One team collected 350 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site on the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Reservation at the Legendary Waters Casino near Bayfield. One team collected over 100 specimens June 17 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Civic Center in Drummond. One team collected over 200 specimens June 18 at a community-based testing site at the community center in Iron River. One team collected nearly 400 specimens at a community-based testing site July 10 and over 260 more on Aug. 7 at the Iron River Community Center in Iron River.

Brown County: One team collected 738 specimens April 28-May 2 at a food processing facility in Green Bay. Several teams began operations at the Resch Center April 30 for focused-community testing for select businesses and their families. The Resch Center site then supported community-based testing May 4-22 and nearly 8,500 specimens were collected. Another team collected over 4,500 specimens May 6-22 at a community-based testing site at Casa ALBA in Green Bay. One team collected 20 specimens June 10 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Green Bay. One team gathered nearly 1,400 specimens June 9-12 at the Green Bay Correctional Institute.

Buffalo County: Community-based testing in Alma concluded May 1, where a National Guard team collected nearly 200 specimens.

Burnett County: One team collected 130 specimens May 5 at a community-based testing site in Burnett County.

Chippewa County: One team collected 20 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Chippewa Falls. One team gathered nearly 50 specimens June 9 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls. One team collected over 130 specimens June 11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Chippewa Falls. One team gathered nearly 50 specimens June 16 at the Chippewa County Jail in Chippewa Falls. One team collect over 550 specimens June 25-26 at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Center. One team gathered over 1,800 specimens July 6-9 at the Stanley Correctional Institution. One team gathered over 125 specimens July 20 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Chippewa Falls. A second team collected over 430 specimens July 20 at a community-based testing site at the Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Clark County: One team gathered nearly 150 specimens May 13 at a community-based testing site at Thorp High School in Thorp. One team collected nearly 150 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Colby.

Columbia County: One team collected over 75 specimens June 12 during site-based testing in Cambria. One team gathered over 1,000 specimens June 15-17 at the Columbia Correctional Institution. One team collected nearly 60 specimens on June 20 during site-based testing in Cambria.

Crawford County: One team collected nearly 300 specimens May 5 at a factory in Prairie Du Chien. One team collected over 220 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Prairie du Chien. One team gathered over 275 specimens at a community-based testing site June 12 at Prairie du Chien High School. One team gathered nearly 700 specimens June 16-17 at the Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.

Dane County: One team tested more than 1,000 staff and inmates April 24-27 at the Dane County Jail in Madison. One team collected over 300 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Verona. One team collected over 730 specimens June 4-5 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Madison. One team gathered over 900 specimens June 10-11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mendota. Two teams gathered 280 total specimens June 22 at the Oregon Correctional Center, Grow Academy Youth Facility and Thompson Correctional Center. One team collect over 900 specimens June 23-24 at the Oak Hill Correctional Institute. One team gathered nearly 1,600 specimens July 14-17 at two Wisconsin Department of Health Services facilities in Madison.

Dodge County: One team collected over 400 specimens May 8-9 at a food processing facility in Beaver Dam. Two teams collected over 1,500 specimens May 26-28 at the Waupun Correctional Facility. Two teams collected over 1,900 specimens May 26-30 at the Dodge County Department of Corrections. One team collected over 300 specimens June 1 at the John C. Burke Correctional Center. One team gathered over 75 specimens June 2 in Clyman. Two teams collected over 1,600 specimens June 9-10 at the Fox Lake Correctional Institute. One team collected nearly 500 specimens June 15-16 at the Dodge County Correctional Institution and one team gather nearly 150 specimens June 16 at the Waupun Correctional Institution. One team collected over 100 specimens during site-based testing June 30 to July 1 in Clyman. One team gathered nearly 500 specimens July 11 at a community-based testing site at Watertown High School. One team gathered nearly 50 specimens July 20 during facility-based testing in Clyman. One team gathered over 200 specimens July 23 at the Waupun Correctional Institution. One team collected over 350 specimens July 29 at the Dodge Correctional Institution and gathered nearly 600 more at a community-based testing site July 31 to Aug. 1 in Mayville.

Door County: One team collected over 350 specimens June 2-4 at a community-based testing site at the Door County Justice Center in Sturgeon Bay.

Douglas County: One team supported a community-based testing site May 6 in Solon Springs and collected more than 170 specimens. One team collected over 100 specimens July 9 at the Gordon Correctional Center. One team collected over 270 specimens July 29 at a community-based testing site at the Superior Middle School in Superior and over 200 more July 30 in Solon Springs.

Eau Claire County: One team collected over 500 specimens May 10-11 at a community-based testing site at Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire. One team collected nearly 200 specimens July 10 at a group home in Eau Claire.

Florence County: One team gathered 209 specimens May 12 at a community-based testing site in Florence. One team collected nearly 100 specimens June 23 at a community-based testing site at the Natural Resource Center in Florence. One team collected nearly 100 specimens at a community-based testing site July 27 at the Natural Resource Center in Florence.

Fond du Lac County: One team collected nearly 50 specimens May 16 during site-based specimen collection in Fairwater. Two teams collected over 1,100 specimens May 28-30 at the Taycheedah Correctional Facility. One team collected 80 specimens June 8 during site-based specimen collection in Oakfield. One team collected nearly 200 specimens during site-based testing June 12 in Ripon. One team gathered over 100 specimens June 16 during site-based testing in Oakfield. One team collected 120 specimens July 16-17 during facility-based specimen collection in Oakfield. One team collected over 30 specimens July 21 during facility-based testing in Brandon.

Forest County: One team collected nearly 40 specimens June 22 at a community-based testing site at the Crandon School District in Crandon.

Grant County: One team tested more than 270 staff and residents April 25 at the Orchard Manor senior living facility in Lancaster. Another team collected more than 230 specimens May 4 at a factory in Platteville. One team collected nearly 400 specimens June 17 at a community-based testing site on the UW-Platteville campus in Platteville. One team collected nearly 650 specimens June 18-19 at the Wisconsin Secure Program Facility. One team collected over 300 specimens June 29 at a community-based testing site at Kronshage Park in Boscobel. On team gathered over 560 specimens July 8 at a community-based testing site at the Grant County Fairgrounds in Lancaster. One team collected nearly 250 specimens July 15 at a community-based testing site at Riverside Park in Cassville. One team collected 350 specimens July 22 at a community-based testing site in Cuba City. One team collected over 220 specimens July 31 at a community-based testing site at Riverdale School District in Muscoda.

Green County: One team collected over 150 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Monroe. One team collected over 200 specimens June 17 at a senior-living facility in New Glarus. One team gathered nearly 150 specimens July 21 at a long-term care facility in New Glarus.

Green Lake County: One team collected nearly 150 specimens June 5 during site-based testing in Markesan.

Iron County: One team collected over 250 specimens July 23 at a community-based testing site at Hurley High School and another 235 specimens July 24 at a community-based testing at the DNR Ranger Station in Mercer.

Jackson County: One team collected over 170 specimens May 19 at a community-based testing site at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Black River Falls. One team collected nearly 150 specimens June 25 at the Black River Correctional Center. One team gathered over 1,200 specimens June 29 to July 1 at the Jackson Correctional Institution.

Jefferson County: One team collected over 1,300 specimens July 22-25 at a community-based testing site at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson.

Juneau County: One team collected nearly 40 specimens at a facility-based testing site. One team collected nearly 190 specimens June 8 at a community-based specimen collection site at the high school in Mauston. One team collected over 725 specimens June 10-11 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mauston. One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 29 to July 1 at the New Lisbon Correctional Center. One team collected over 400 specimens July 21-22 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Mauston. One team collected nearly 400 specimens July 22 at a community-based testing site at Olson Middle School in Mauston.

Kenosha County: Teams gathered more than 650 specimens April 28-29 at the Kenosha County Pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team tested more than 130 individuals May 2 at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility. Another team collected more than 400 specimens May 7 at a meat packing facility in Kenosha. Two teams collected nearly 850 specimens June 1-6 at a community-based testing site at Kenosha's Central High School. One team collected nearly 1

Teams gathered more than 650 specimens April 28-29 at the Kenosha County Pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team tested more than 130 individuals May 2 at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility. Another team collected more than 400 specimens May 7 at a meat packing facility in Kenosha. Two teams collected nearly 850 specimens June 1-6 at a community-based testing site at Kenosha’s Central High School. One team collected nearly 1,100 specimens June 4-6 at a community-based testing site at Kenosha’s Tremper High School. One team collected over 70 specimens at a community-based testing site June 12 at Kenosha’s Central High School. One team collected nearly 120 specimens June 15 at the Kenosha Correctional Center. One team gathered over nearly 1,200 specimens at a community-based testing June 23-24 at Kenosha’s Municipal Building. One team collected 2,000 specimens July 16-18 at a community-based testing site at the UW-Parkside campus in Somers. Teams gathered nearly 700 specimens July 21-22 at the Kenosha County Pre-Trial Facility and Kenosha County Detention Center. One team collected nearly 1,500 specimens Aug. 3-5 at a community-based specimen collection site at Brass Community School in Kenosha. La Crosse County: One team collected over 300 specimens May 21 at a community-based testing site at the Omni Center in Onalaska. One team established a community-based specimen collection site June 8 at Western Technical College in La Crosse and collected over 280 specimens. One team gathered nearly 400 specimens July 10 at a community-based testing site at Logan High School in La Crosse. One team collected 250 specimens at a community-based testing site July 24 at the Omni Center in Onalaska. One team gathered over 400 specimens Aug. 3 at a community-based specimen collection site at Logan High School in La Crosse.

One team collected over 300 specimens May 21 at a community-based testing site at the Omni Center in Onalaska. One team established a community-based specimen collection site June 8 at Western Technical College in La Crosse and collected over 280 specimens. One team gathered nearly 400 specimens July 10 at a community-based testing site at Logan High School in La Crosse. One team collected 250 specimens at a community-based testing site July 24 at the Omni Center in Onalaska. One team gathered over 400 specimens Aug. 3 at a community-based specimen collection site at Logan High School in La Crosse. Lafayette County: One team collected over 125 specimens May 29 at a long-term care facility in Darlington. One team gathered over 100 specimens June 23 at a food processing facility in Darlington. One team collected over 200 specimens July 20 at a community-based testing site at the Lafayette County Multi-purpose Building in Darlington.

One team collected over 125 specimens May 29 at a long-term care facility in Darlington. One team gathered over 100 specimens June 23 at a food processing facility in Darlington. One team collected over 200 specimens July 20 at a community-based testing site at the Lafayette County Multi-purpose Building in Darlington. Langlade County: One team collected over 175 specimens June 4-5 at a community-based testing site at Antigo’s Langlade County Fairgrounds.

One team collected over 175 specimens June 4-5 at a community-based testing site at Antigo’s Langlade County Fairgrounds. Lincoln County: One team collected over 70 specimens May 18 at a senior living facility in Tomahawk. One team collected 100 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill. One team collected over 450 specimens June 29 to July 1 at the Lincoln Hills School and the McNaughton Correctional Center.

One team collected over 70 specimens May 18 at a senior living facility in Tomahawk. One team collected 100 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site at the Merrill Festival Grounds in Merrill. One team collected over 450 specimens June 29 to July 1 at the Lincoln Hills School and the McNaughton Correctional Center. Manitowoc County: One team gathered over 450 specimens May 21-22 at a community-based testing site at the Manitowoc County Expo Grounds in Manitowoc.

One team gathered over 450 specimens May 21-22 at a community-based testing site at the Manitowoc County Expo Grounds in Manitowoc. Marathon County: One team collected over 220 specimens May 19 at a community-based testing site at Wausau’s North Central Technical College. One team collected over 250 specimens May 29 at a community-based testing site at the Abbotsford Junior-Senior High School in Abbotsford. One team collected over 400 specimens July 9-10 at a community-based testing site at the Dollar General Store parking lot (1011 E. Spruce Street) in Abbotsford. One team collected nearly 550 specimens Aug. 7 at a community-based testing site at the Northcentral Technical College in Wausau.

One team collected over 220 specimens May 19 at a community-based testing site at Wausau’s North Central Technical College. One team collected over 250 specimens May 29 at a community-based testing site at the Abbotsford Junior-Senior High School in Abbotsford. One team collected over 400 specimens July 9-10 at a community-based testing site at the Dollar General Store parking lot (1011 E. Spruce Street) in Abbotsford. One team collected nearly 550 specimens Aug. 7 at a community-based testing site at the Northcentral Technical College in Wausau. Marinette County: One team gathered nearly 770 specimens May 12-14 at a community-based testing site in Crivitz.

One team gathered nearly 770 specimens May 12-14 at a community-based testing site in Crivitz. Menominee County: One team collected over 1,050 specimens May 15-19 at a community-based testing site on the Menomonee Tribal Reservation at the Menominee Department of Transit Services in Keshena.

One team collected over 1,050 specimens May 15-19 at a community-based testing site on the Menomonee Tribal Reservation at the Menominee Department of Transit Services in Keshena. Milwaukee County: One team tested nearly 1,000 staff and inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections, and a second team completed over 500 tests at a local meat processing facility April 28. A third team collected over 450 specimens May 4 at a food processing facility in Milwaukee. One team collected over 100 specimens May 8 at a Milwaukee meat-processing facility. One team collected over 160 specimens May 12 at the Felmer Chaney and Marshall Sherrer Department of Corrections facilities. One team collected over 100 specimens May 18 at the Department of Corrections Women’s Center in Milwaukee. One team collecting nearly 1,000 specimens May 19-21 at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Center. One team collected over 400 specimens Apr. 20 to May 22 at two Milwaukee health clinics. Three teams collected 8,305 specimens May 11-23 at a community-based specimen collection site at 5760 W. Capitol Drive (Midtown). One team collected 19 specimens May 27 at a long-term care facility in Franklin. One team collected over 1,000 specimens May 29-June 1 at the Milwaukee Criminal Justice Facility. One team collected over 820 specimens June 4-6 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Cudahy Water Utility in Cudahy. One team collected over 930 specimens June 5-7 at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections. One team collected over 50 specimens June 8 at a long-term care facility in Shorewood. One team collected over 4,200 specimens July 6-15 at a community-based testing site at Nicolet High School in Glendale. One team collected over 230 specimens July 22 at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. One team collected nearly 800 specimens at a community-based testing site July 31 to Aug. 1 at Greendale High School in Greendale.

One team tested nearly 1,000 staff and inmates at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections, and a second team completed over 500 tests at a local meat processing facility April 28. A third team collected over 450 specimens May 4 at a food processing facility in Milwaukee. One team collected over 100 specimens May 8 at a Milwaukee meat-processing facility. One team collected over 160 specimens May 12 at the Felmer Chaney and Marshall Sherrer Department of Corrections facilities. One team collected over 100 specimens May 18 at the Department of Corrections Women’s Center in Milwaukee. One team collecting nearly 1,000 specimens May 19-21 at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Center. One team collected over 400 specimens Apr. 20 to May 22 at two Milwaukee health clinics. Three teams collected 8,305 specimens May 11-23 at a community-based specimen collection site at 5760 W. Capitol Drive (Midtown). One team collected 19 specimens May 27 at a long-term care facility in Franklin. One team collected over 1,000 specimens May 29-June 1 at the Milwaukee Criminal Justice Facility. One team collected over 820 specimens June 4-6 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Cudahy Water Utility in Cudahy. One team collected over 930 specimens June 5-7 at the Milwaukee County House of Corrections. One team collected over 50 specimens June 8 at a long-term care facility in Shorewood. One team collected over 4,200 specimens July 6-15 at a community-based testing site at Nicolet High School in Glendale. One team collected over 230 specimens July 22 at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. One team collected nearly 800 specimens at a community-based testing site July 31 to Aug. 1 at Greendale High School in Greendale. Monroe County: One team collected 300 specimens May 22 at a long-term care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 50 specimens May 26 at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Challenge Academy at Ft. McCoy. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 19 at a senior-care facility in Sparta. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 26 at a senior-care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 275 specimens June 30 at a community-based testing site at the National Guard Armory in Tomah. One team collected over 120 specimens July 13 at a long-term care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 50 specimens July 17 at the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy. One team gathered over 100 specimens July 23 at the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy. One team collected nearly 250 specimens July 30 at a community-based testing site at the National Guard Armory in Tomah.

One team collected 300 specimens May 22 at a long-term care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 50 specimens May 26 at the Wisconsin National Guard’s Challenge Academy at Ft. McCoy. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 19 at a senior-care facility in Sparta. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 26 at a senior-care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 275 specimens June 30 at a community-based testing site at the National Guard Armory in Tomah. One team collected over 120 specimens July 13 at a long-term care facility in Sparta. One team collected over 50 specimens July 17 at the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy. One team gathered over 100 specimens July 23 at the Wisconsin National Guard Challenge Academy. One team collected nearly 250 specimens July 30 at a community-based testing site at the National Guard Armory in Tomah. Oconto County: One team collected over 130 specimens June 6 during site-based testing in Gillet.

One team collected over 130 specimens June 6 during site-based testing in Gillet. Oneida County: One team gathered nearly 150 specimens May 20 at a community-based testing site at Lakeland High School in Minocqua. One team collected 130 specimens May 21 at a community-based testing site at Rhinelander High School in Rhinelander. One team collected 300 specimens July 14 at a community-based testing site at James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander. One team collected over 300 specimens Aug. 8 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Building in Rhinelander.

One team gathered nearly 150 specimens May 20 at a community-based testing site at Lakeland High School in Minocqua. One team collected 130 specimens May 21 at a community-based testing site at Rhinelander High School in Rhinelander. One team collected 300 specimens July 14 at a community-based testing site at James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander. One team collected over 300 specimens Aug. 8 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Building in Rhinelander. Outagamie County: One team collected nearly 350 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Kaukauna. One team collected nearly 3,300 specimens May 11-22 at a community-based testing site at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. This site also supported Winnebago and Calumet counties. One team collected over 125 specimens June 1 at the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center.

One team collected nearly 350 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Kaukauna. One team collected nearly 3,300 specimens May 11-22 at a community-based testing site at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton. This site also supported Winnebago and Calumet counties. One team collected over 125 specimens June 1 at the Sanger B. Powers Correctional Center. Ozaukee County: One team collected over 1,200 specimens May 28-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Concordia University in Mequon.

One team collected over 1,200 specimens May 28-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Concordia University in Mequon. Pierce County: One team collected over 100 specimens May 28 at a long-term care facility in Spring Valley.

One team collected over 100 specimens May 28 at a long-term care facility in Spring Valley. Portage County: One team collected nearly 350 specimens May 11-12 at a community-based testing site at Portage County Health and Human Services in Stevens Point. One team collected over 150 specimens June 3-4 during a site-based mission in Plover. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 10-11 at a community-based testing site at the Portage County Health and Human Services Building in Stevens Point. One team collected over 450 specimens July 8 at the Portage County Health & Human Services Building.

One team collected nearly 350 specimens May 11-12 at a community-based testing site at Portage County Health and Human Services in Stevens Point. One team collected over 150 specimens June 3-4 during a site-based mission in Plover. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 10-11 at a community-based testing site at the Portage County Health and Human Services Building in Stevens Point. One team collected over 450 specimens July 8 at the Portage County Health & Human Services Building. Price County: One team collected 51 specimens May 17 at a community-based testing site at the DNR Ranger Station in Prentice. One team collected nearly 250 specimens July 22 at a community-based testing site in Phillips.

One team collected 51 specimens May 17 at a community-based testing site at the DNR Ranger Station in Prentice. One team collected nearly 250 specimens July 22 at a community-based testing site in Phillips. Racine County: One team collected over 160 specimens May 4 at a food processing facility in Burlington. Another team collected over 150 specimens May 7-8 at a medical facility in Sturtevant. One team collected 1,162 specimens May 11-15 at a community-based testing site at Burlington High School in Burlington. A team collected nearly 650 specimens May 14-16 at a Department of Health Services facility in Union Grove. One team collected over 230 specimens May 19 at an industrial facility in Sturtevant. One team collected over 250 specimens May 21 at an industrial facility in Burlington. One team gathered over 4,000 specimens May 18-30 at a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine. One team gathered over 960 specimens June 2-4 at a community-based testing site in Mt. Pleasant. One team collected nearly 175 specimens June 4 at an industrial facility in Racine. One team collected over 550 specimens June 4-5 at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center. One team collected 625 specimens June 8-9 at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. One team gathered over 40 specimens June 9 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove. One team collected nearly 125 specimens June 11 during facility-based testing in Racine. One team gathered nearly 150 specimens June 18 at senior-living facility in Caledonia. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 15-19 at a community-based testing site at Racine’s Horlick High School. One team gathered over 2,100 specimens June 16-20 at the Racine Correctional Institution. One team collected over 1,100 specimens June 30 to July 1 at a community-based testing site at the high school in Burlington. One team gathered over 300 specimens June 30 at the Southern Wisconsin Center. One team collected nearly 1,750 specimens July 13-16 at a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine. One team gather over 130 specimens July 23 at the Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. One team collected over 1,600 specimens at a community-based testing site July 29-31 at Case High School in Mt. Pleasant. One team gathered nearly 250 specimens July 31 at the Racine Correctional Institution. One team collected over 750 specimens Aug. 4-5 at a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine.

One team collected over 160 specimens May 4 at a food processing facility in Burlington. Another team collected over 150 specimens May 7-8 at a medical facility in Sturtevant. One team collected 1,162 specimens May 11-15 at a community-based testing site at Burlington High School in Burlington. A team collected nearly 650 specimens May 14-16 at a Department of Health Services facility in Union Grove. One team collected over 230 specimens May 19 at an industrial facility in Sturtevant. One team collected over 250 specimens May 21 at an industrial facility in Burlington. One team gathered over 4,000 specimens May 18-30 at a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine. One team gathered over 960 specimens June 2-4 at a community-based testing site in Mt. Pleasant. One team collected nearly 175 specimens June 4 at an industrial facility in Racine. One team collected over 550 specimens June 4-5 at the Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center. One team collected 625 specimens June 8-9 at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. One team gathered over 40 specimens June 9 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Union Grove. One team collected nearly 125 specimens June 11 during facility-based testing in Racine. One team gathered nearly 150 specimens June 18 at senior-living facility in Caledonia. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 15-19 at a community-based testing site at Racine’s Horlick High School. One team gathered over 2,100 specimens June 16-20 at the Racine Correctional Institution. One team collected over 1,100 specimens June 30 to July 1 at a community-based testing site at the high school in Burlington. One team gathered over 300 specimens June 30 at the Southern Wisconsin Center. One team collected nearly 1,750 specimens July 13-16 at a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine. One team gather over 130 specimens July 23 at the Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. One team collected over 1,600 specimens at a community-based testing site July 29-31 at Case High School in Mt. Pleasant. One team gathered nearly 250 specimens July 31 at the Racine Correctional Institution. One team collected over 750 specimens Aug. 4-5 at a community-based testing site at Festival Hall in Racine. Richland County: One team collected nearly 275 specimens July 21 at a community-based testing site at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center.

One team collected nearly 275 specimens July 21 at a community-based testing site at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center. Rock County: Two teams collected over 2,400 specimens May 15-22 at community-based testing sites at Beloit’s Krueger Park and Telfer Park. One team collected nearly 80 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Brodhead. One team collected nearly 170 specimens May 29 at an industrial facility in Milton. One team collected over 70 specimens June 1 at a long-term care facility in Beloit. One team collected nearly 30 specimens June 8 during site-based specimen collection in Janesville. One team gathered over 50 specimens July 14-15 during facility-based testing in Janesville. One team collected over 75 specimens July 22 at a long-term care facility in Milton.

Two teams collected over 2,400 specimens May 15-22 at community-based testing sites at Beloit’s Krueger Park and Telfer Park. One team collected nearly 80 specimens May 26 at a long-term care facility in Brodhead. One team collected nearly 170 specimens May 29 at an industrial facility in Milton. One team collected over 70 specimens June 1 at a long-term care facility in Beloit. One team collected nearly 30 specimens June 8 during site-based specimen collection in Janesville. One team gathered over 50 specimens July 14-15 during facility-based testing in Janesville. One team collected over 75 specimens July 22 at a long-term care facility in Milton. Rusk County: One team collected nearly 120 specimens May 14 at a community-based testing site at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Flambeau.

One team collected nearly 120 specimens May 14 at a community-based testing site at the Rusk County Fairgrounds in Flambeau. Sauk County: One team gathered over 175 specimens during testing in Baraboo that concluded April 29. Testing at the Lake Delton seasonal staff dormitory concluded April 25 with approximately 175 specimens collected. Another team collected more than 130 specimens May 7 at a community-based testing site in Spring Green. One team collected over 230 specimens June 4 at a community-based site at the Reedsburg High School in Reedsburg. One team gathered nearly 200 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site at the Bridges Elementary School in Prairie du Sac. One team collected over 200 specimens June 18 at a community-based testing site at Baraboo High School in Baraboo. One team operated a community-based testing site June 25 at the La Valle Town Hall and collected over 150 specimens. One team gathered over 80 specimens June 30 to July 1 at the Sauk County Jail. One team collected over 350 specimens July 9 at a community-based testing site at Reedsburg High School. One team collected nearly 275 specimens July 16 at a community-based testing site at Bridges Elementary School in Prairie du Sac. One team gathered over 330 specimens July 29-30 at a community-based testing site in Lake Delton.

One team gathered over 175 specimens during testing in Baraboo that concluded April 29. Testing at the Lake Delton seasonal staff dormitory concluded April 25 with approximately 175 specimens collected. Another team collected more than 130 specimens May 7 at a community-based testing site in Spring Green. One team collected over 230 specimens June 4 at a community-based site at the Reedsburg High School in Reedsburg. One team gathered nearly 200 specimens June 11 at a community-based testing site at the Bridges Elementary School in Prairie du Sac. One team collected over 200 specimens June 18 at a community-based testing site at Baraboo High School in Baraboo. One team operated a community-based testing site June 25 at the La Valle Town Hall and collected over 150 specimens. One team gathered over 80 specimens June 30 to July 1 at the Sauk County Jail. One team collected over 350 specimens July 9 at a community-based testing site at Reedsburg High School. One team collected nearly 275 specimens July 16 at a community-based testing site at Bridges Elementary School in Prairie du Sac. One team gathered over 330 specimens July 29-30 at a community-based testing site in Lake Delton. Sawyer County: One team collected over 100 specimens May 14 at a community-based testing site at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter. One team collected 262 specimens May 15 at a community-based testing site at the Hayward Wesleyan Church in Hayward. One team collected over 80 specimens July 8 at the Flambeau Correctional Center.

One team collected over 100 specimens May 14 at a community-based testing site at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter. One team collected 262 specimens May 15 at a community-based testing site at the Hayward Wesleyan Church in Hayward. One team collected over 80 specimens July 8 at the Flambeau Correctional Center. Sheboygan County: One team tested nearly 170 staff and residents April 5 at the Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. One team gathered over 250 specimens May 28-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth. One June 15, one team collected over 50 specimens at a senior-living facility in Oostburg while a second gathered nearly 270 at second senior-living facility in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected nearly 300 specimens June 16 at a senior-living facility in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected over 1,400 specimens June 24-26 at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution. One team collected nearly 400 specimens June 29-30 at senior living facilities in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected over 350 specimens July 13 and July 17 at two long-term care facilities in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected over 320 specimens at a long-term care facility in Sheboygan Falls.

One team tested nearly 170 staff and residents April 5 at the Sunny Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center. One team gathered over 250 specimens May 28-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth. One June 15, one team collected over 50 specimens at a senior-living facility in Oostburg while a second gathered nearly 270 at second senior-living facility in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected nearly 300 specimens June 16 at a senior-living facility in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected over 1,400 specimens June 24-26 at the Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution. One team collected nearly 400 specimens June 29-30 at senior living facilities in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected over 350 specimens July 13 and July 17 at two long-term care facilities in Sheboygan Falls. One team collected over 320 specimens at a long-term care facility in Sheboygan Falls. Croix County: One team collected nearly 230 specimens May 8 at a community-based specimen collection site in Baldwin and one team collected nearly 190 specimens May 9 at a community-based specimen collection site in River Falls. One team gathered nearly 40 specimens during site-based specimen collection in New Richmond. One team collected over 100 specimens May 29 at a food-processing facility in River Falls. One team collected over 80 specimens June 22 at a food processing facility in Grantsburg. One team collected nearly 40 specimens June 30 during site-based testing in New Richmond. One team gathered over 80 specimens July 7 at the St. Croix Correctional Center. One team collected over 60 specimens July 20 at a long-term care facility in River Falls. One team collected over 60 specimens Aug. 1 at a senior-living facility in River Falls.

One team collected nearly 230 specimens May 8 at a community-based specimen collection site in Baldwin and one team collected nearly 190 specimens May 9 at a community-based specimen collection site in River Falls. One team gathered nearly 40 specimens during site-based specimen collection in New Richmond. One team collected over 100 specimens May 29 at a food-processing facility in River Falls. One team collected over 80 specimens June 22 at a food processing facility in Grantsburg. One team collected nearly 40 specimens June 30 during site-based testing in New Richmond. One team gathered over 80 specimens July 7 at the St. Croix Correctional Center. One team collected over 60 specimens July 20 at a long-term care facility in River Falls. One team collected over 60 specimens Aug. 1 at a senior-living facility in River Falls. Taylor County: One team collected over 125 specimens July 21 at a community-based testing site at the Taylor County Fairgrounds in Medford.

One team collected over 125 specimens July 21 at a community-based testing site at the Taylor County Fairgrounds in Medford. Trempealeau County: One team gathered 25 specimens May 16 during facility-based testing in Whitehall. One team collected nearly 200 specimens May 20 at a community-based testing site at Arcadia High School in Arcadia. One team facilitated over 150 specimen collections July 13 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Eleva-Strum High School in Strum. One team collected over 120 specimens at a community-based testing site July 28 at Blair-Taylor High School in Blair.

One team gathered 25 specimens May 16 during facility-based testing in Whitehall. One team collected nearly 200 specimens May 20 at a community-based testing site at Arcadia High School in Arcadia. One team facilitated over 150 specimen collections July 13 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Eleva-Strum High School in Strum. One team collected over 120 specimens at a community-based testing site July 28 at Blair-Taylor High School in Blair. Vernon County: One team collected over 400 specimens July 7 at a community-based testing at the fairgrounds in Viroqua. One team collected nearly 250 specimens at a community-based testing site July 27 at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua.

One team collected over 400 specimens July 7 at a community-based testing at the fairgrounds in Viroqua. One team collected nearly 250 specimens at a community-based testing site July 27 at the Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua. Vilas County: One team collected over 350 specimens Aug. 7 at a community-based testing site at the Lac du Flambeau Elementary School in Lac du Flambeau.

One team collected over 350 specimens Aug. 7 at a community-based testing site at the Lac du Flambeau Elementary School in Lac du Flambeau. Walworth County: One team collected over 400 specimens May 7-8 at a food-processing facility in Darien. One team collected over 225 specimens May 11-12 at a community-based testing site at West Park in Darien. Two teams collected nearly 1,300 specimens May 27-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 22-23 at a community-based testing site at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn. One team gathered nearly 1,000 specimens July 14-15 at a community-based testing site at Big Foot High School in Walworth. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens July 28-29 at a community-based testing site at the Lake Geneva Community Center in Lake Geneva and almost 170 more July 28 during site-based testing in Lake Geneva.

One team collected over 400 specimens May 7-8 at a food-processing facility in Darien. One team collected over 225 specimens May 11-12 at a community-based testing site at West Park in Darien. Two teams collected nearly 1,300 specimens May 27-30 at a community-based specimen collection site at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens June 22-23 at a community-based testing site at the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn. One team gathered nearly 1,000 specimens July 14-15 at a community-based testing site at Big Foot High School in Walworth. One team collected nearly 1,000 specimens July 28-29 at a community-based testing site at the Lake Geneva Community Center in Lake Geneva and almost 170 more July 28 during site-based testing in Lake Geneva. Washington County: One team collected over 180 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Slinger. One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at a community-based testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds near West Bend.

One team collected over 180 specimens May 20 at a long-term care facility in Slinger. One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at a community-based testing site at the Washington County Fairgrounds near West Bend. Waukesha County : One team collected nearly 925 specimens May 9-12 at a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha. One team collected nearly 800 specimens July 21-22 at a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha. One team collected over 125 specimens July 24-25 during site-based testing in Waukesha. One team collected nearly 775 specimens at a community-based testing site July 27-28 at the Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha. One team collected over 425 specimens Aug. 5 at a community-based testing site at La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha.

: One team collected nearly 925 specimens May 9-12 at a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha. One team collected nearly 800 specimens July 21-22 at a community-based testing site at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha. One team collected over 125 specimens July 24-25 during site-based testing in Waukesha. One team collected nearly 775 specimens at a community-based testing site July 27-28 at the Waukesha Expo Center in Waukesha. One team collected over 425 specimens Aug. 5 at a community-based testing site at La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha. Waupaca County: One team collected over 170 specimens May 28 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 3 during site-based collection near New London. One team collected nearly 300 specimens July 16 at the Waupaca County Jail. One team gathered nearly 500 specimens July 23-24 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega.

One team collected over 170 specimens May 28 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega. One team gathered nearly 125 specimens June 3 during site-based collection near New London. One team collected nearly 300 specimens July 16 at the Waupaca County Jail. One team gathered nearly 500 specimens July 23-24 at a community-based specimen collection site at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds in Weyauwega. Waushara County: One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at the Red Granite Correctional Institution. One team collected over 60 specimens June 17 during site-based testing in Hancock. One team collected over 250 specimens July 28 at a community-based testing site at the Health and Human Services Building in Wautoma and then collected nearly 200 specimens July 30 at the Redgranite Correctional Institution.

One team collected over 1,200 specimens June 1-3 at the Red Granite Correctional Institution. One team collected over 60 specimens June 17 during site-based testing in Hancock. One team collected over 250 specimens July 28 at a community-based testing site at the Health and Human Services Building in Wautoma and then collected nearly 200 specimens July 30 at the Redgranite Correctional Institution. Winnebago County: Two teams collected over 800 specimens May 26-28 at Wisconsin Department of Health Services facilities in Oshkosh and Winnebago. One team collected over 150 specimens May 28 at the Winnebago Correctional Center. One team collected over 315 specimens May 29 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh. Two teams gathered nearly 2,500 specimens June 9-11 at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution. Teams collected over 1,300 specimens July 14-15 at the Wisconsin Resource Center and Winnebago Mental Health Institute. One team gathered nearly 750 specimens Aug. 5 at a community-based testing site Aug. 5 at the UW-Fox Valley Campus and nearly 900 more Aug. 7 at the Sunnyview Expo Center near Oshkosh.

Two teams collected over 800 specimens May 26-28 at Wisconsin Department of Health Services facilities in Oshkosh and Winnebago. One team collected over 150 specimens May 28 at the Winnebago Correctional Center. One team collected over 315 specimens May 29 at the Drug Abuse Correctional Center in Oshkosh. Two teams gathered nearly 2,500 specimens June 9-11 at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution. Teams collected over 1,300 specimens July 14-15 at the Wisconsin Resource Center and Winnebago Mental Health Institute. One team gathered nearly 750 specimens Aug. 5 at a community-based testing site Aug. 5 at the UW-Fox Valley Campus and nearly 900 more Aug. 7 at the Sunnyview Expo Center near Oshkosh. Wood County:One team collected over 250 specimens May 8-9 at a community-based specimen collection site in Wisconsin Rapids. One team collected nearly 200 specimens June 2 at a community-based testing site at the Marshfield Fairgrounds in Marshfield. One team gathered over 170 specimens July 14 and July 17 at two long-term care facilities in Wisconsin Rapids.

As of Aug. 10, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 348,114 specimens statewide.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard conducted a warehousing mission March 24 to June 12 where approximately 15 Citizen Soldiers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receive personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaged them, and redistributed them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops served as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Milwaukee from March 31 until June 7. A second team supported a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility from March 30 to June 14. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members assisted the Dane County Coroner’s Office with mortuary affairs operations from April 14 until June 12.

Other missions completed by the Wisconsin National Guard since the state’s response began in March include when a team of six medics augmented staff for three days at a senior living facility in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Nearly 700 Guard members are preparing to serve on State Active Duty as poll workers during the Aug. 11 statewide primary election.

Guard members also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes in mid-March after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, nearly 1,100 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.