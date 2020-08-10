Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

/EIN News/ -- Frontline Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31, 2020. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2019 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

August 10, 2020
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
  

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

