MnDOT to make changes to traffic signals on Hwy 29 in Alexandria starting the week of Aug. 17 (Aug. 10, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — The week of Aug. 17, motorists traveling on Highway 29 in Alexandria will begin to notice changes to traffic signals between Interstate 94 and Third Avenue, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The changes are the result of a traffic signal optimization study done earlier this year, and are expected to help improve mobility and reduce motorist delay through Alexandria.

“Motorists will need to pay closer attention at the signals, as the timing and sequencing may not be what they are used to,” explained Trudy Kordosky, District Traffic Engineer.

When making a left turn at certain intersections, drivers may find that the green left turn arrow appears at a different time in the cycle. The times of day when the flashing yellow arrow is used will also be updated to best fit the traffic volumes throughout the day. Motorists on local side streets may notice longer wait times, but the changes will reduce delays overall.

When the adjustments are finalized, motorists on Highway 29 will benefit from reduced delays, stops, fuel usage, emissions, and wear and tear on their vehicles. Nationally, updating traffic signal timing has been shown to reduce traffic delay by 15-40 percent, reduce travel times by up to 25 percent, and has a benefit to cost ratio that can exceed 50:1.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

