MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet by webinar Aug. 20-21

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by webinar Aug. 20-21, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations in real-time by joining online. Directions for calling in by phone or joining the webinar online, including information on system requirements and testing, is available here. Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.

Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission in two ways:

  1. Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Aug. 18 through an online form available here.
  2. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to August Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. Aug. 18.

Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting or through email.

Agenda items include:

  • Presentations on the Division of Marine Fisheries’ annual Stock Overview, shellfish lease regulations, and special management zones for state ocean artificial reefs.
  • Approval of the five-year schedule for review of fishery management plans, including approval of updates to two plans with no management changes (bay scallop and kingfishes).
  • Setting the annual cap on the number of commercial fishing licenses available in the Eligibility Pool for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
  • Election of a new vice chairman.
  • Approval of notice of text and associated fiscal analysis to begin the re-adoption of a number of Marine Fisheries Commission rules under a state-mandated periodic review.

A full meeting agenda and briefing book materials are posted online here.

WHO: N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission
WHAT: Quarterly Business Meeting
WHEN: Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Meeting by the Webinar Click Here to Join

###

 

