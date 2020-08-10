Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Prince George’s County

August 10, 2020

(CHEVERLY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late Sunday evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly after 11:35 p.m. on Sunday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack arrived on the scene of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian struck in the area of westbound Route 50 west of Columbia Park Road in Cheverly, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the suspected vehicle involved in the crash, a black Ford Fusion, struck the pedestrian who was walking on the shoulder of the road. The Ford Fusion was found abandoned at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified. No arrests have been made and no other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Westbound Route 50 was closed until about 5:15 a.m. Monday as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

