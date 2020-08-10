Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,106 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Search For Suspect And Vehicle Involved In Alleged Road Rage Shooting In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ESSEX, MD) – Maryland State Police from the Golden Ring Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division are searching for the suspect and vehicle involved in an alleged shooting on I-95 in Baltimore County Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is described as an African American male wearing a red shirt who was the passenger in a black Volkswagen Jetta with possible Maryland registration, partial tag reported to be “9 C.” According to a preliminary investigation, the alleged gunman fired three shots into a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Sunday while both vehicles traveled north on Interstate 95 in the area between MD 166 and the Baltimore Beltway I-695.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack were contacted by the victim of the shooting, who was uninjured during the incident. The victim’s grey Hyundai Elantra sustained damage from what troopers identified as three bullets to the driver’s side door, including a shattered driver’s side window.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim’s vehicle and the suspect vehicle were traveling north on I-95 when the passenger in the Jetta reportedly fired shots at the Hyundai, then continued in an unknown direction. The victim contacted Maryland State Police after returning home.

Maryland State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can provide additional information regarding the suspect vehicle, driver, or passenger, to please call the Golden Ring Barrack at (410) 780-2700. All calls may be kept confidential.

The investigation into this incident continues.

CONTACT:  410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

 

You just read:

Troopers Search For Suspect And Vehicle Involved In Alleged Road Rage Shooting In Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.