Troopers Search For Suspect And Vehicle Involved In Alleged Road Rage Shooting In Baltimore County

August 10, 2020

(ESSEX, MD) – Maryland State Police from the Golden Ring Barrack and investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division are searching for the suspect and vehicle involved in an alleged shooting on I-95 in Baltimore County Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is described as an African American male wearing a red shirt who was the passenger in a black Volkswagen Jetta with possible Maryland registration, partial tag reported to be “9 C.” According to a preliminary investigation, the alleged gunman fired three shots into a vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Sunday while both vehicles traveled north on Interstate 95 in the area between MD 166 and the Baltimore Beltway I-695.

Troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack were contacted by the victim of the shooting, who was uninjured during the incident. The victim’s grey Hyundai Elantra sustained damage from what troopers identified as three bullets to the driver’s side door, including a shattered driver’s side window.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim’s vehicle and the suspect vehicle were traveling north on I-95 when the passenger in the Jetta reportedly fired shots at the Hyundai, then continued in an unknown direction. The victim contacted Maryland State Police after returning home.

Maryland State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can provide additional information regarding the suspect vehicle, driver, or passenger, to please call the Golden Ring Barrack at (410) 780-2700. All calls may be kept confidential.

The investigation into this incident continues.

CONTACT: 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov