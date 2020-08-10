BEAUFORT COUNTY GOLF CLUB OWNER ARRESTED FOR OPERATING BUSINESS WITHOUT RETAIL LICENSE

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested the owner of a Bluffton golf club in Beaufort County and charged him with operating a business without a retail license.

Andrew Patrick Stephens, 67, of Rincon, GA, owns and operates the Rose Hill Golf Club at Rose Hill Plantation in Bluffton. The SCDOR revoked the business' retail license in September 2018 due to unpaid Sales Tax totaling more than $144,000, according to the arrest warrant. Stephens was told to close the business and stop making sales. However, in June 2020, the business was found operating, and an SCDOR agent was able to make a retail purchase.

If convicted, Stephens faces a maximum penalty of 30 days in jail and/or a fine of $200. He is being held in the Beaufort County Detention Facility pending a bond hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

