Self-Service Kiosk Business Report by Kiosk Association

Kiosk business report covering RFPs and News including digital signage, temperature kiosks and more.WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- The Kiosk Manufacturer Association recently participated in a temperature kiosk market report conducted by IPVM, one of the premier sources for video surveillance. Video surveillance is not the only market that has pivoted to medical device sales (admitted or not). Kiosk suppliers, hard hit by COVID-19, have also joined this emerging segment.
Inside this report, is an interview with Craig Keefner, manager of Kiosk Manufacturer Association (KMA) and editor of Kiosk Industry (KI), IPVM examines where the kiosk market was before COVID-19 and how kiosk suppliers have rapidly ramped up temperature screening offerings. As a public service, it should be noted that some of the investigative research that IPVM conducted identified one of the main Chinese producers of temperature kiosks, and many of the American companies relabelling those products (25 at last count), with widely varying profit margins (100% to 600%). Retailers and buyers can request a list of those products from the KMA.
Recommended documented models and manufacturers by the KMA include:
KIOSK Information Systems’ Temperature Screening Kiosk
OLEA Kiosks’ Temperature Screening Kiosk
Frank Mayer and Associates’ Remote Temperature Screening Kiosk
Nanonation Temperature Screening Kiosk
Pyramid Computer Janus Temperature Screening Kiosk
22Miles “TempDefend” Temperature Screening Kiosk
Evoke Creative Temperature Check Station
Committees and Working Groups
To participate in the ADA Accessibility working group or the PCI EMV user group contact craig@kma.global. Issues such as tactile interfaces and audio navigation of POS are some current issues we are exploring as relate to legal actions. Working members include the RNIB and the National Federation of the Blind. The KMA is a Participating Organization with the PCI Security Standards Council. The KMA manages these working groups and committees via Slack at the current time. If you have contribution to make, you are welcome to participate.
Kiosk Products
Temperature kiosks for screening and fever detection. Over 20 solutions to choose from ranging from less than a $1000 to more than $25K depending on regulatory FDA approval.
o Outdoor kiosk solutions for temperature check, ticketing and screening.
o Kiosk Software such as Protection As A Service, non-touch touchless software
o Touchless Solutions – modified IR, foot pedal, gesture, voice-nav
o Free and Discounted Covid-related hardware & software solutions. Includes portable digital signage, hand sanitizer kiosks
o Cashless – Cash-2-Card self-service kiosks create a frictionless interaction between customer and cashier.
Kiosk News
New Sponsor – Marathon Deployment for kiosk installation and kiosk maintenance
Silk Android 15.6″ Touch Screen POS terminal
6 Self-Service Kiosks Benefits for Customer Experience (by KIOSK)
Grubbrr Self-Order Kiosks (new product listing onsite including Frank Mayer and Pyramid models)
Temperature Scanning Benefit Employees & Guests (from Hotel Business highlighted is 22Miles)
FMA Magazine Summer 2020 – Temperature Screening. Video Game Retail, Restaurant Kiosks & Visual Merchandising
The Kiosk Market Pivots To Temperature Screening (Interviewed) (from IPVM interview)
Kiosk Design 101 – How To Mount Epson desktop printer in a Kiosk (includes Olea tutorial video)
3M Exits Touchscreen Market (goodbye MicroTouch and now Toshiba has exited laptop market)
Esper Partners with Point Mobile on Android Software Lifecycle Management
Pyramid distribution deal with Pinntec Ltd for UK operation
Whitepaper – Wayfinding Changing Dynamics Building Office Layouts by 22Miles
Temperature Kiosk – Explanation of FDA Non-Enforcement Letter - What Is Supposed to be done (and typically isn't).
TEAMSable Releases New Digital Signage Solutions
More Information
If your company, organization, association, local, city, state or federal agency would like free no-cost consulting, information or assistance on ADA, EMV or Health, please contact craig@kma.global or call 720-324-1837.
All possible thanks to the generous financial support of our GOLD sponsors Olea Kiosks, KioWare, Frank Mayer and Associates,, Inc., Nanonation, Pyramid, Kiosk Group, Vispero, Zebra, 22Miles, and Honeywell.
