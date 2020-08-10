Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,105 in the last 365 days.

Injured Hiker Rescued Near Mount Hedgehog

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 10, 2020

Albany, NH – On Sunday, August 9, shortly after 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the UNH Trail in the area of Mt. Hedgehog.

Around 4:30 p.m., Chana Rakow, from Jackson, NJ, was hiking with her family when she injured her ankle. There is no cell phone service in the area so several of her family members hiked out and placed a call for help. Along with Conservation Officers, members of Mountain Rescue Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, the US Forest Service, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy responded. She was over 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

Rakow was able to make some progress down the trail with assistance from rescuers, but was ultimately placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 11:00 p.m. and was driven from the scene by her husband.

The Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue are highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to volunteer organizations through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.

You just read:

Injured Hiker Rescued Near Mount Hedgehog

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.