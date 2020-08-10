3iQ Digital Asset Management Hires Tom Lombardi as Managing Director

3iQ is the investment fund manager of the TSX-listed Bitcoin Fund (QBTC.U)

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3iQ Corp. (3iQ), a Canadian investment fund manager focused on digital assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Lombardi as Managing Director effective August 3rd, 2020.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Tom Lombardi to the 3iQ team," said Fred Pye, President and CEO of 3iQ. "Tom brings over 20 years of financial services and asset management experience with the last 5 years exclusively dedicated to digital assets. Appointing a seasoned leader like Tom with deep experience in digital assets and blockchain technology will help us accelerate our growth strategy in this fast-paced and evolving asset class. His experience in business development, digital transformation and investment marketing makes him an ideal leader to grow our asset management business.”

Tom currently serves as adjunct professor of finance at Pepperdine University, teaching Digital Asset Finance to MBA students. Tom joins 3iQ from Wave Financial, where he was leading the digital asset investment team in Los Angeles. He held previous positions at the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance, West Partners private equity firm and Bank of America investment banking.

"With digital assets at the cusp of global adoption, 3iQ is uniquely positioned, offering the first fully regulated investment funds backed by digital assets. 3iQ is a pioneer in bringing these assets to institutional and mainstream investors alike," said Tom Lombardi. "I am truly privileged to join the company at such an exciting time as digital assets forge an allocation in investment portfolios.”

About 3iQ:

3iQ is a Canadian investment fund manager founded in 2012 focused on providing investors with exposure to digital assets. 3iQ manages the TSX-listed Bitcoin Fund (QBTC.U).

Disclaimers:

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of The Bitcoin Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the Fund. You can find more detailed information about the Fund in the final prospectus. The Fund is not guaranteed, its value changes frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

The securities of the Fund have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The final prospectus of the Fund does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Fund nor will there be any sale of such securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Tom Lombardi 3iQ Corp. +1 (416) 639-2130 tom@3iq.ca