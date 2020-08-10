Yardley Kitchen Bath provides the ultimate guide to countertops on their new website

Yardley Kitchen Bath has a new website and also released a helpful guide for homeowners needing to select new countertops for their remodeling projects.

YARDLEY, PA, US, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Countertops are vital to the functionality of any kitchen or bathroom. Its the surface we prep our meals on, the place to hold our hygiene essentials or an area where work and play can take place. So, when remodeling a bathroom or kitchen it is of the utmost importance that the countertops are chosen well. But, where does one even start when picking countertops for their remodel project? What types of countertops are there and which is best for your home? Yardley Kitchen Bath recently gave us these answers to all those questions and more with their Ultimate Guide to Countertops now live on their new website!

How to Choose a Countertop Material?

Your new countertops need to not only fit your home's style but also keep up with our daily life. Aesthetics and function are both important features for any countertop. Consider these questions when picking the countertops for your kitchen or bathroom...What materials or colors fit your desired style? How much maintenance are you ok with doing? How will your countertops be used? How much space do you need? What is your budget? All these questions will help guide any homeowner is picking the best countertop for their remodel.

With so many options it can be overwhelming to find the perfect countertop for your kitchen or bathroom. You might be asking yourself...Which looks best? Which is easy to clean? Are they durable? Can it fit in my budget? Well, Yardley Kitchen Bath has done the research and came up with a handy guide that will tell you the pros and cons of each material option! Take a more extensive look at natural, Eco friendly, plastic-based, and other countertop material options on their new website! In short, though, let's go over a quick overview of the materials.

Natural stone includes options such as granite, lava, and marble. These materials are considered to be the best in aesthetics adding beauty to any kitchen or bathroom. Stone is heat resistant and very durable but is porous which means sealing and regular resealing will be necessary. Natural stone is also among the most expensive of the countertop materials but it makes up for it with its beauty and strength.

Wood countertops add a natural warmth to any kitchen or bathroom. Butcherblock is perfect for a busy and active home chef, while reclaimed wood is an eco-friendly option to add wood counters to your home. Bamboo is another eco-friendly option that has the added benefit of being very affordable. The downside to wood countertops is that they are not heat or water-resistant. Thus, will need regular patience to keep the counters looking nice and staying clean.

If you strive to find a recycled or eco-friendly countertop option then take a look at paperstone and recycled glass. Paperstone is a good middle ground between wood and natural stone being that it is stronger than wood but more forgiving than stone. Recycled glass provides a beautiful, one-of-a-kind option for any home. While strong and easy to clean though, glass is hard to install so make sure you get a great contractor to have it placed properly.

Plastic-based countertops, which includes laminate, resin, solid-surface, and quartz, balances affordability with style variety. The biggest downfall to these countertops is the lack of heat-resistance and UV-Light resistance. On the positive side, these countertops are easy to maintain and don't require regular care such as re-sealing.

There are other materials too such as concrete, tile, porcelain, and stainless steel. These aren't as affordable as the plastic-based variety but come with unique aesthetics and overall durability that make it worth the consideration! Read more about these materials in the full guide available on the Yardley Kitchen Bath website!

Countertops are important to how a home's bathroom or kitchen will look and function. You want to make sure that not only you select the best option for you remodel but that your remodel is also done perfectly! Yardley Kitchen Bath is here to help! From planning, selecting materials to install, and staying in the budget - our team of experts will help you build your dream kitchen or bathroom! They can be reached on their website for free remodeling consultations for the greater Bucks County areas!