HHS Secretary Azar Signs Joint Statement with Taiwan Minister of Health and Welfare

On August 10, The American Institute in Taiwan and Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) signed a memorandum of understanding to expand upon the more than 20 years of collaboration between U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Taiwan Ministry of Health and Welfare on a wide range of health issues.

Minister Chen and Secretary Azar then signed a statement reaffirming the longstanding cooperation between to address health challenges, including COVID-19. The text of that statement is below.

Statement commemorating the visit of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services to Taiwan

On the occasion of the visit to Taiwan by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex M. Azar II, we reaffirm our longstanding cooperation to address health challenges, including COVID-19.

Through the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its affiliated agencies have enjoyed decades of collaboration with Taiwan counterparts, universities, and private companies. Our areas of ongoing cooperation include promoting global health security, investigation and control of infectious disease, research, prevention, and treatment of chronic disease, and the development of drugs and vaccines. This year has brought further consultation and cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) established in 2015 through AIT and TECRO, the United States and Taiwan have trained over 200 health professionals from the Indo-Pacific region to respond to multiple pandemic outbreak challenges facing the world, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), dengue fever, Zika, enteroviruses, and tuberculosis. Most recently, the GCTF platform has allowed sharing of the successful Taiwan Model of COVID response with countries across the world.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed on August 10, 2020 between AIT and TECRO is expected to facilitate further collaboration to address public health concerns around the world.