NEDC named to Home Builders Digest Best Home Addition Architects in U.S.

New England Design & Construction has been named to the list of the 15 Best Home Addition Architects in the United States.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home Builder Digest is a national online magazine focusing on the residential housing industry. The magazine celebrates the best home builders, remodelers, and architects throughout the country and is a trusted source for recommendations about construction professionals.
Home Builders Digest features top Architects and Custom Builders in the leading 12 luxury markets across the United States, including New York, Seattle, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Houston, Austin, San Francisco, Phoenix, Dallas, Chicago, Boston and Denver.
HBD recently released their top 15 Home Addition Architects in the US with the following statement:
“This list features 15 of the best home addition architects in the U.S. These firms have earned awards in residential addition and remodeling and have been featured in several industry magazines for their projects. The architects featured here were selected and ranked based on their capabilities and work history, as well as the overall quality of their operations.
New England’s NE Design and Construction is an award-winning, full-service Architectural Design Build creative firm that showcases the beauty of Boston and New England architectural style. NEDC is a prolific figure in the Boston architectural design-build scene and the communities in Greater Boston. This creative firm puts a premium on top-quality workmanship and customer service. NEDC’s team of professionals are often praised for their courtesy, neatness, and manners.
The firm is headed by David Supple, an alumnus of Tufts University and an advocate of the client benefits of full-service design-build and the true role of the Architect throughout history as Master Builder. NEDC takes its clients through full creative architectural design, planning, and artisan-level remodeling services within their own sphere of responsibility. David has been directly involved in over 100,000 square feet of renovation projects over the years in Cambridge, Wellesley, Back Bay, Brookline, Somerville, and throughout the GBA. These projects have been featured in local media, including Remodeling Magazine, Boston Voyager, and The Boston Globe.
In its remodeling and installation of additions, the firm utilizes every nook and cranny in its build-outs and looks for contemporary storage solutions. NEDC works in various home styles, especially those that are prevalent in the Boston residential design scene. The beautiful home featured in the photo here showcases an aesthetic custom addition NEDC designed and built for a family in Boston comprising a multi-function banquet room, curved ceiling, parquet tile, full windows and a barrel copper roof which is a distinct and beautiful feature in its own right seamlessly integrated into the traditional Boston architecture of the home.” - Home Builders Digest 2020
New England Design and Construction was also recently awarded GuildMaster with Distinction by GuildQuality and featured on NBC and NECN for exceptional community work with families in Boston. The NEDC portfolio can be seen here:
