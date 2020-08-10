Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (10th August 2020)

Zambia in the last 24hrs recorded 125 new cases out of 454 tests. We regrettably report 6 additional deaths (5 BIDs from Lusaka and 1 facility death from Ndola). MTSRIP. We recorded 104 recoveries. The cumulative figures are provided below
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.
