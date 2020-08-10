Injured Hiker Rescued Near Mount Hedgehog

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 August 10, 2020

Albany, NH – On Sunday, August 9, shortly after 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the UNH Trail in the area of Mt. Hedgehog.

Around 4:30 p.m., Chana Rakow, from Jackson, NJ, was hiking with her family when she injured her ankle. There is no cell phone service in the area so several of her family members hiked out and placed a call for help. Along with Conservation Officers, members of Mountain Rescue Service, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, the US Forest Service, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy responded. She was over 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

Rakow was able to make some progress down the trail with assistance from rescuers, but was ultimately placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 11:00 p.m. and was driven from the scene by her husband.

The Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue are highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to volunteer organizations through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.