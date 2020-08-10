Auditor Galloway releases audit of City of St. Louis Department of Health; report gives rating of "good"

Recommendations in audit include improving procedures on food safety inspections, better accounting of capital assets

As part of the ongoing, comprehensive audit of the City of St. Louis, State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of the city Department of Health. The report, which gave a rating of "good," recommended the office improve procedures regarding food safety inspections, take steps to ensure complete accounting of capital assets, and implement better accounting and payroll controls.

The audit found that the Department of Health did not always perform food safety inspections or re-inspections in accordance with city code requirements, and that the department didn't assess and collect the required fees for re-inspections. In addition, the department did not account for its capital assets in accordance with city policies and procedures. The audit also discussed improving the tracking and documentation for payments received and the controls and procedures for timesheet approval and reporting timesheet information to the city's payroll system.

In 2018, Auditor Galloway accepted the request by the Board of Aldermen to complete a comprehensive, independent audit of the City of St. Louis. That request came after a group of St. Louis residents initiated a petition drive to require an audit of the city. For more information on the ongoing audit of the city, visit auditor.mo.gov/STLAudit.

The complete audit of the City of St. Louis Department of Health can be found here.