How 204 Container Homes and Pools Came to the Idea of Shipping Container Pools
204 Container Homes and Pools discuss how they came up with the unique idea of creating shipping container pools.WINNIPEG, MANITOBA , CANADA, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 204 Container Homes and Pools discuss how they came up with the unique idea of creating shipping container pools.
The dream of having a swimming pool in the backyard is a far-fetched one for many. Pools have long been viewed by homeowners as extremely expensive to install and difficult to maintain. That is until 204 Container Homes and Pools started creating quality swimming pools out of shipping containers.
204 Container Homes and Pools launched in OakBluff, Manitoba, Canada. The company wanted to create pools that weren't too lofty of a dream for homeowners and business owners to enjoy. The goal was to create affordable, efficient, durable, and environmentally-friendly pools for consumers of all kinds.
"Our team had been building shipping container homes and other structures for years," the owner said. "We realized that these shipping containers are really incredible structures. They're durable, environmentally-friendly, and can be finished in a multitude of ways."
They explained that it wasn't long before they thought, "Why can't we use these containers to create pools?" The answer was that he absolutely could use the same types of containers to create sustainable, durable, and affordable pools. 204 Container Homes and Pools now offer 20-foot, 30-foot, and 40-foot shipping container pools.
An at-home swimming pool has always been a major luxury item. "At 204 Container Homes and Pools, our goal is to change that by offering truly affordable pools. However, we do offer a number of added luxuries for those who want to create the ultimate backyard oasis."
204 Container Homes and Pools can be created in a number of lengths and depths. All pools offered by 204 Container Homes and Pools are equipped with an energy-efficient heating system. Windows can be added as well to enhance the look of any container pool.
Anyone who wants to take their container pool to the next level can add LED light packages, Roman stairs, or our top-quality Baja deck. "The possibilities are endless, and we're experts at creating your ideal piece of heaven in your own backyard."
Container pools reduce construction time and material drastically, aiding in how cost-effective and eco-friendly they are. Even better, homeowners are able to use their pools much earlier than if they had a traditional pool installed. All 204 Container Homes and Pools swimming pools come with a 10-year warranty, including a unique 4-part coating, so you can rest assured that your container pool will function and look like new for years to come.
Contact 204 Container Homes and Pools at (204) 229-6202, to learn more about container swimming pools and how they can turn your backyard into a resort-like oasis.
