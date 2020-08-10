HHS Secretary Azar Meets with President Tsai of Taiwan and Praises Taiwan’s Transparent COVID-19 Response

Today, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and members of the U.S. delegation to Taiwan met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office Building. Secretary Azar congratulated President Tsai on beginning her second term earlier this year, stating that her courage and vision in leading Taiwan's democracy are an inspiration to the region and the world, and thanked her for welcoming him so warmly to Taiwan.

Secretary Azar and President Tsai discussed the ways the Trump Administration has strengthened the partnership between Taiwan and the United States, noting this visit highlights Taiwan's success on health and combating COVID-19, the long-standing cooperation between the United States and Taiwan, and the democratic values shared. The Secretary stated, "Taiwan's response to COVID-19 has been among the most successful in the world, and that is a tribute to the open, transparent, democratic nature of Taiwan's society and culture."

Secretary Azar then met with Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung and members of the Taiwan CDC, where they discussed Taiwan's world-class response to COVID-19 and the close relationship that Taiwan and the United States have had on health cooperation for decades. After the meeting, the Secretary received a tour of the National Health Command Center's Situation Room, which was modeled after the HHS Secretary's Operations Center.

The American Institute in Taiwan and Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) signed a memorandum of understanding to expand upon the more than 20 years of collaboration between HHS and the Ministry of Health and Welfare on a wide range of health issues. Minister Chen and Secretary Azar then signed a statement reaffirming our longstanding cooperation to address health challenges, including COVID-19.

Secretary Azar and Minister Chen then held a press conference at the Central Epidemic Command Center Briefing Room.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar met with President Tsai Ing-wen and participated in a signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on August 10, 2020.

Additional information regarding the Secretary's meetings and schedule will be forthcoming in news releases and social media posts.