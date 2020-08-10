Dr. Carey Wright to Deliver Lecture for Historic Chautauqua Institution

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: August 7, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. — Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, will deliver the concluding lecture at 9:45 a.m. today for the Chautauqua Institution's week on “Rebuilding Public Education.”

The week-long program is focused on understanding how to build more integrated and equitable public schools and best prepare children for careers and as citizens in a rapidly changing world. Other featured lecturers include education historian and activist Diane Ravitch and former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

Wright will speak about the reforms that have delivered unprecedented academic success and rising student achievement for Mississippi students

Because the Chautauqua summer program has been moved online, viewers may watch Wright’s lecture, followed by a Q&A, live or later on the Chautauqua website: assembly.chq.org .

About Chautauqua Lectures

The historic Chautauqua lecture platform has been dedicated through the years to civil dialogue on matters that shape our world. Nine U.S. Presidents have spoken at Chautauqua including Franklin Delano Roosevelt who delivered his “I Hate War” speech from the Amphitheater stage in 1936. More recent program participants have included human rights activist Elie Wiesel; former U.S. vice president Al Gore (on environmental issues); U.S. Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor; former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall; renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma; artistic director and founder of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Wynton Marsalis; behavioral economist Dan Ariely; author Daniel Pink; Stanford d.school co-founder George Kembel; American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten; and filmmaker Ken Burns.