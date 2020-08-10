Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,010 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Carey Wright to Deliver Lecture for Historic Chautauqua Institution

NEWS RELEASE 

For Immediate Release: August 7, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. — Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, will deliver the concluding lecture at 9:45 a.m. today for the Chautauqua Institution's week on “Rebuilding Public Education.”

The week-long program is focused on understanding how to build more integrated and equitable public schools and best prepare children for careers and as citizens in a rapidly changing world. Other featured lecturers include education historian and activist Diane Ravitch and former Florida governor Jeb Bush.

Wright will speak about the reforms that have delivered unprecedented academic success and rising student achievement for Mississippi students

Because the Chautauqua summer program has been moved online, viewers may watch Wright’s lecture, followed by a Q&A, live or later on the Chautauqua website: assembly.chq.org.

 

About Chautauqua Lectures

The historic Chautauqua lecture platform has been dedicated through the years to civil dialogue on matters that shape our world. Nine U.S. Presidents have spoken at Chautauqua including Franklin Delano Roosevelt who delivered his “I Hate War” speech from the Amphitheater stage in 1936. More recent program participants have included human rights activist Elie Wiesel; former U.S. vice president Al Gore (on environmental issues); U.S. Supreme Court Justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor; former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; conservationist and primatologist Jane Goodall; renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma; artistic director and founder of Jazz at Lincoln Center, Wynton Marsalis; behavioral economist Dan Ariely; author Daniel Pink; Stanford d.school co-founder George Kembel; American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten; and filmmaker Ken Burns.

 

You just read:

Dr. Carey Wright to Deliver Lecture for Historic Chautauqua Institution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.