Dakota Territory Resource Corp Completes Geophysical Survey Over Homestake District

Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that New-Sense Geophysics Ltd. (www.new-sense.com) has completed data acquisition for Dakota Territory’s high-resolution helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey of the Homestake District in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

“For Dakota Territory, this was a significant investment that provides us the first ever high-resolution survey flown over the greater Northern Black Hills area", said President and CEO, Gerald Aberle. “I’m convinced that the new survey, coupled with our other extensive datasets will immediately provide a significant advantage in defining and acquiring new targets within the Homestake District. Over the long run, we’re going to better understand what we believe to be a much larger scale gold system, and that is going to help us prioritize our project portfolio and refine our drill programs”.

This is the first step in a comprehensive and systematic approach to exploration of the Homestake District that will be based on a better understanding of the Precambrian stratigraphy and structure largely buried under the cover of younger rocks. We expect to see large-scale features revealed by this work that would never be seen through the acquisition of data from multiple small-scale surveys flown piecemeal over our individual properties.

Robert B. Ellis (EGC Inc.) has been engaged by the Company to post-process the preliminary data over the next couple weeks, following which Mr. Ellis will work with the Dakota Territory’s technical team to integrate the high-resolution geophysics with the Company’s extensive geologic and geochemical data sets.

Dakota Territory controls just under 11,398 acres of brownfields mineral property in one of America’s richest gold districts. The Company intends to continue to strategically expand its dominant land package in the district as industry interest grows for exploration property in safe, low cost jurisdictions in the United States with a history of large-scale gold production.

Brian L. Cole, Professional Geoscientist, has reviewed the technical disclosure contained in this news release and is a Qualified Person of the Company.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Reno, Nevada. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of five gold properties covering approximately 11,398 acres in the heart of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer and Tinton Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/ .

