Coronavirus - Kenya: Use of technology as an effective means of raising awareness on COVID-19

CS Kagwe: Kisumu County did well on the use of technology through platforms such as bulk SMSs & 24-hrs call centres as an effective means of raising awareness on COVID-19 & a vehicle that offers the Community the much needed support during emergencies.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
