Graphic Arts Association Enters Partnership With MetLife to Provide Auto and Homeowners Member Program

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graphic Arts Association of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware announced today it has entered into a strategic partnership with MetLife, through its insurance consultant Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, to provide its members with a co-branded Auto and Homeowners program designed specifically for print and graphic arts organizations.



“Since its inception in 1888, GAA has provided world class programs and services to its members. Our main goal is to help our members prosper - especially during challenging economic times. During the unprecedented event of COVID-19 and the challenges it has created, many businesses and individuals seek relief from the effects of this disruptive pandemic as well as the many financial stresses it has created. The GAA/MetLife partnership was formed to address some of those financial stresses and to help our members overcome some of the many hurdles that our members and their employees now face.” Melissa Jones – President, Graphic Arts Association

To learn more about details of the program, GAA and MetLife will be holding an informative webinar event on Thursday, August 27th from 1:00 pm – 1:30 pm EDT. Please contact Melissa Jones, President of the Graphic Arts Association at 856-308-2851 or via email mjones@gaaonline.org , for more information and a link to the event.

About Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy, Inc.

Founded in 1904, Gilroy Kernan & Gilroy ( gkgrisk.com ) is one of Central New York States oldest and largest independent insurance agencies. Blending innovative insurance solutions with leading-edge strategies, GKG helps individuals and businesses of all types and sizes manage risk. The firm is headquartered at 210 Clinton Road in New Hartford, from which it serves clients across New York State and increasingly around the nation and globe. GKG employs a professional staff of over 50 and represents more than 80 insurance carriers. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Sarah Armstrong at 315.624.2964 or email at saraha@gkgrisk.com

About GAA

Established in 1888, the Graphic Arts Association, https://www.graphicartsassociation.org/ , is the only regional trade association for the printing industry serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The mission of the Graphic Arts Association is to provide business relationships, expertise and education that ensure the strength and profitability of its member companies in the graphics, print and digital communications industries.