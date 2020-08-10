Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik to Present at UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference 2020

  Who: Nasdaq CFO Michael Ptasznik
     
  What: UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference 2020
     
  When: Wednesday, August 12, 2020
    1:20 PM ET
     
    Mr. Ptasznik’s presentation will be webcast at Nasdaq’s Investor Relations Website: ir.nasdaq.com/events.cfm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Relations Contacts:

Allan Schoenberg
(212) 231-5534
allan.schoenberg@nasdaq.com

Will Briganti
(646) 964-8169
william.briganti@nasdaq.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ed Ditmire, CFA
(212) 401-8737
ed.ditmire@nasdaq.com

