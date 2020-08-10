Everi Digital Expands Relationship with Parx Casino, Delivering Additional Player-Preferred Slot Content for Online Real-Money Play in New Jersey

Company Builds on Success of December 2019 Launch with Parx Online in Pennsylvania

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Digital, the online gaming division of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), the casino gaming industry’s single source provider of gaming products, financial technology and loyalty solutions, extended its online gaming partnership with Parx Casino® and its Parx Online™ online casino. Seven of Everi’s player-popular stepper titles -- Atomic Meltdown®, Double Ruby®, Red Alert®, Shamrock Spin™, Smokin’ 777®, Star Magic™ and Triple Threat® -- are now available to the Parx Online™ player community in New Jersey with additional titles expected to follow in the coming months.



“This expansion with Parx Casino® and Parx Online™ builds on the success of our December 2019 launch with their online casino in Pennsylvania. Their online player community in New Jersey can now enjoy the same highly entertaining and proven three-reel mechanical and video slot content,” said David Lucchese, Executive Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Digital, for Everi. “With Parx Online™ live, Everi Digital is now offering its world-class content via its remote game server (RGS) to more than 13 online operators in New Jersey, with more properties expected to come online later this year.”

“Our ability to offer some of Everi’s most popular land-based stepper and video slots to our online players in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey aligns with our mission to provide the absolute best gaming and entertainment experience for our customers,” said Gil Bushkin, Head of Marketing, Interactive Gaming and Sports, at Parx Casino®. “The process of integrating with Everi’s RGS for our New Jersey launch was as seamless as it was in Pennsylvania. Everi’s RGS also provides data analytics and real-time reporting features, which expedites game performance data collection and drives our decision making,” added Tim Cogswell, Head of Product and Analytics, Interactive Gaming and Sports, at Parx Casino®.

Everi’s RGS currently supports a library of more than 30 titles, which the Company expects to further expand on an annual basis. Everi designed its proprietary RGS using state-of-the-art system architecture, enabling it to develop and distribute player-preferred content directly to operators. This content includes award-winning three-reel mechanical games and exciting video slots, all built to deliver the exact same look, game features, and math as their land-based counterparts, with the added ability to display games in landscape or portrait mode. Everi’s RGS also offers robust data analytics and real-time reporting and can support custom-built games for operators.

About Everi

Everi (NYSE: EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino, digital, and gaming industry. With a focus on both customers and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services, and is the preeminent and most comprehensive provider of core financial products and services, player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence and regulatory compliance solutions. Everi’s mission is to provide casino operators with games that facilitate memorable player experiences, offer seamless and secure financial transactions for casinos and their patrons, and deliver software tools and applications to improve casino operations efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

ABOUT PARX CASINO®

Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) on Street Road in Bensalem Bucks County. Parx features over 200,000 square feet of gaming; 3,270 slot machines and 124 live table games; 48 poker tables in custom built private room; live racing & simulcast action; Xcite Center, 1,500 seat live entertainment venue, Liberty Bell Gastropub, farm-to-fork inspired menu; Parx Grill, an upscale signature restaurant; Foodies quick service dining; Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and SportsBar; Jax sports bar; Circle Bar; Bambu Noodle House; The Lucky Cheese ~ gourmet grilled cheese eatery; XLounge, luxury casino lounge; a massive year-round Beer Garden and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. In 2019, Parx Casino® launched sports betting with a $10M world-class sportsbook. Also in 2019, Parx launched online gaming and online sports betting. For more information on Parx Casino®, visit www.parxcasino.com .

Legal Notice

Other product names mentioned in this release are trademarks of Everi Holdings Inc. and/or its wholly owned subsidiaries except for “Parx Casino”, which is a registered trademark of Greenwood Racing Inc.

