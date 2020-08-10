Grayscale Debuts New TV Campaign: The History of Money

Leading Digital Currency Asset Manager Launches Latest Brand Advertising Initiative

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, today revealed its latest national advertising initiative. The campaign aims to elevate awareness of Grayscale’s brand and its products.



Grayscale provides opportunities for investors to gain exposure to digital currencies through its family of investment products that offer investors exposure to the digital currency asset class without the challenges of buying, storing, or safekeeping cryptocurrency directly.



The brand campaign features a new television commercial that depicts the history of money. Stills and video clips illustrate how money has evolved over thousands of years, taking a variety of forms including shells and metals. The voiceover reminds viewers that today, as we put value in fiat, government-issued currency, we’ve “proceeded to wave goodbye to value, printing unlimited amounts of money.” The spot begs the question: in today’s digital world, why isn’t currency digital as well? And Grayscale is the way to access the future of money.



The company licensed the Ramones’ number one hit, Blitzkrieg Bop, for the advertisement to further bolster the anthemic narrative.



The campaign is also supported by digital elements that highlight Grayscale’s brand proposition, as a trusted partner for investing in digital currencies and the asset manager behind the world's largest Bitcoin (Grayscale® Bitcoin Trust) and Ethereum (Grayscale® Ethereum Trust) investment products. Additional visual components of the campaign depict the breadth of investor-types that are now engaging in the digital currency asset class.



The new commercial will run on linear TV as well as digital and social platforms. The additional creative will run on digital and social channels. Grayscale collaborated with commercial director Brennan Stasiewicz, who developed and produced the advertisement working with Bunker as well as Vested in the creation and execution of the new campaign.



To learn more and view the new video spot, please visit grayscale.co/#watch and follow @Grayscale.



About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $5.2B in assets under management as of July 31, 2020. Through its family of 10 investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a traditional security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. For more information, please visit www.grayscale.co and follow @Grayscale.

