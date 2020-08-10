HQGE’s Big M Entertainment Pictures Adds Two More Industry Veterans to Its Core Management Team

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) and its subsidiary Big M Entertainment Pictures announced today that two more industry veterans, Torin Lee and Lauren (L.C.) Cragg, have officially been added to the subsidiary’s management group, and along with previously announced members Dominque Appleby, David Atkins, and Angela Raglin, have now joined CEO Marvin Williams to comprise Big M Entertainment’s core leadership team.

Mr. Williams commented, “We are very pleased to announce the additions of Ms. Lee and Ms. Craig to Big M Entertainment’s executive team. Both of these outstanding professionals are already familiar with our company’s mission and direction and each brings with her a wealth of industry knowledge and experience that fit perfectly into our near and long-term plans and goals.”

Torin Lee, Executive VP Global Brand Communications, is a marketing, communications, brand development, and coaching professional with more than 25 years of consulting experience with a wide range of Fortune 500 and Global 100 companies, most recently ISG, What to Expect Inc., Enterprise, Cigna and Pfizer. Her areas of expertise include communications for film, technology, healthcare, and global corporate change initiatives, including mergers/acquisitions, diversity & inclusion and crisis management. Ms. Lee is recognized for her expertise in formulating organizational communications strategies, including worldwide consumer brand initiatives and campaigns, public relations, crisis communications, investor relations, outreach, partner relations programs, executive coaching, and change management. Ms. Lee currently oversees Big M Entertainment’s worldwide external and internal communications, community relations, corporate social responsibility programs, and publicity for films.

Ms. Lee has worked and/or lived in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Nepal, Japan, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, is a proud graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder and is currently working on her PhD in Organizational Psychology. Her resume extends widely into additional volunteer and community support activities as well, including Oneida Health Foundation (board member/founder), Marlborough Arts Council, Born to Lead, Board of Finance (Town of Marlborough), Junior League, Washington Women in PR, Covenant to Care for Children, Radiance Magazine (Associate Editor) and the Holistic Chamber of Commerce.

Lauren (L.C.) Cragg, VP Development, Film & Television, is an award-winning writer who has written for stage, TV, and film and is highly regarded for her insightful ability to organize and communicate highly complex ideas and storylines. Ms. Cragg served as Development Producer and Executive Producer on BORN TO LEAD: JIM CALHOUN, a sports documentary about the former UCONN Men’s Basketball Coach (2015), and as Executive Producer for several cable TV shows, including a cooking show in partnership with Mohegan Sun resort/casino. She is currently the writer for The Runner Project (in production) as well as several other scripts in pre-production, including an upcoming suspense thriller for Big M Entertainment Pictures. She also has extensive experience in strategic planning and risk financing with numerous blue chip organizations, including Munich Re, The Brookings Institution, Bechtel Corp., Marsh, Inc., and TowersPerrin, which, coupled with her passionate and accomplished storytelling ability, affords her a unique ability to “make things happen” as a producer, from concept to page to finished feature film.

Ms. Cragg is a member of New York Women in Film and Television, (NYWIFT), serves on the board of Community Voice (public television CT), and is a co-Founder of the CT Association of Women Screenwriters. She has studied with Lew Hunter, (Professor & Chair Emeritus UCLA Screenwriting Department) and the late Gary Austin, (Founder of the Groundlings), and at the New School Film Program in New York City.

In conjunction with this announcement, HQGE CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner commented, “Once again Mr. Williams has demonstrated his ability to bring together an outstanding group of professionals that we believe are ideally prepared to lead HQ Global Education and Big M Entertainment well into the future. These individuals are some of the best in their fields and have already actively engaged in Big M Entertainment’s current projects and future planning.”

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film, and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects, and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

For additional information visit https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgg, http://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

