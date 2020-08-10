Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Provides Additional Details of August Event, CannabisNewsWire to Serve as Official Newswire

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, today announces additional details on its next event, scheduled for Aug. 18, 2020. Originally scheduled to take place in the city of Detroit, this year’s conference will be hosted in an entirely virtual format, enabling investors, cannabis executives, traders and other conference attendees to network and learn directly from the experts and luminaries currently propelling the cannabis sector forward.



Held throughout the year in a number of North American cities, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference brings together the industry’s leading cannabis companies to meet with investors and provide insights as to their latest developments. The forum features a series of enlightening keynote addresses along with a succession of one-on-one meetings designed to bring financiers in contact with some of the sector’s most exciting and innovative corporations.

CannabisNewsWire, a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, has been re-engaged as the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference’s Official Newswire to market the event to its many followers via multiple newsletter brands and other subscription-based services. CannabisNewsWire will also be providing each of the participating publicly traded companies with dedicated virtual coverage, which includes amplified article syndication to over 5,000 strategic syndication partners.

"Our team is always thrilled to work with Benzinga's event organizers," said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for CannabisNewsWire. "This well-experienced organization is known throughout the space for consistently attracting North America's leading cannabis innovators, investors and entrepreneurs."

In addition to the coverage provided by CannabisNewsWire, InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) has been retained as the conference’s official media partner, with IBN set to provide social media coverage of the virtual event. With more than 50 brands now part of the network, IBN reaches an audience of over 2 million likes and followers on a variety of social platforms.

“We are delighted to be working again with the experts at CannabisNewsWire as our official newswire for the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference,” said Nicole LaPointe, EVP of Operations at Benzinga. “By raising the visibility of our event on both cannabis and financial outlets, while also ensuring coverage via dozens of investor-oriented social media brands, our partnership enables us to reach a wider audience and bring additional value to our conference sponsors and exhibitors.”

This year’s Detroit virtual conference will kick off with a regulatory update on the status of the cannabis industry in Michigan, courtesy of Andrew Brisbo, Executive Director of the Marijuana Regulatory Agency, and Brian Calley, President of the Small Business Association of Michigan, and then followed by a number of wide-ranging keynote presentations from more than 20 distinguished personalities within the field.

The conference presentations are set to cover a myriad of topics, including:

How to attract the ‘right’ venture capitalists.

Analyzing the challenges leading to the ongoing supply shortage of adult recreational weed in Michigan as well as potential solutions.

Charting the experience of Michigan-based retailers engaging in the distribution of recreational marijuana.

Social equity programs in Michigan.

Addressing banking myths and accessing bank capital within the cannabis industry.

Recap into developments within the cannabis industry.

Separately, the conference will also include presentations by a number of companies, including:

Ascend Wellness Holdings, a vertically integrated cannabis company with assets in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts and Ohio.

Rehmann, the accounting and advisory giant specializing in servicing the cannabis industry.

Pinnacle Canna, a Michigan-based vertically integrated cannabis company.

In addition to the various informative presentations and investment opportunities on hand, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference also provides attendees with an invaluable opportunity to network and gain insights directly from the visionary entrepreneurs currently transforming the cannabis industry. By bringing together some of the world’s largest capital allocators as well as the entrepreneurs building out the billion-dollar cannabis enterprises of the future, the Benzinga Cannabis Conference stands out as a must-attend event for those interested in the growing prospects of the global marijuana industry.

For additional details about the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, including registration info, visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis/detroit/

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events : The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

