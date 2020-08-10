Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1900 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, August 8, 2020, inside of a residence, in the 1900 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 8:00 am, members of the Seventh District responded to a residence at the listed location to conduct a welfare check. Upon arrival, an unconscious and unresponsive adult female, suffering from multiple puncture wounds, was located. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 40-year-old Latasha Estep, of Southeast, DC.

The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature and occurred inside the residence.

On Saturday, August 8, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 39-year-old Cory Lavene Brown of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. At the time of his arrest, Brown was under the supervision of the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia for a domestic violence-related assault.