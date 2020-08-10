Second Half Real Property Tax Bills to Be Mailed on August 11; Payments Will Be Accepted at Any District Wells Fargo Bank

Beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, August 11, OTR will begin to mail real property tax bills for the 2020 second half tax year to District property owners. Payments, which reflect current and past due real property tax liabilities, are due Tuesday, September 15.

Property owners can pay their real property tax bills, by presenting the payment coupon, at any Wells Fargo Bank branch in the District until December 15. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the hours of operations have changed for some branches. Before visiting a branch, property owners should visit https://www.wellsfargo.com/locator.

Property owners also have the option of paying their property taxes online at https://www.taxpayerservicecenter.com/RP_Search.jsp?search_type=Assessment or via US Postal Service to:

Government of the District of Columbia Office of Tax and Revenue Real Property Tax Administration PO Box 98095 Washington, DC 20090-8095

Payments postmarked on or before the September 15 due date will be considered timely.