Hamilton Thorne to Present at Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass. and TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSX-V: HTL), a leading provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services to the Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets, today announced that David Wolf, President and CEO of Hamilton Thorne Ltd., will deliver a virtual presentation at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 8:00 am EDT.



Hamilton Thorne is a leading global provider of precision instruments, consumables, software and services that reduce cost, increase productivity, improve results and enable breakthroughs in Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets.

