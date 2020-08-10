Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inuvo to Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Thursday, August 13th at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INUVO, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN: INUV) (“Inuvo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, August 13, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-800-263-0877
International Dial-in Number: 1-646-828-8143
Conference ID: 7887083
Participant Link: https://investor.inuvo.com/ir-calendar

A telephone replay will be available through August 27, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, enter the code 7887083 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo
Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

About the IntentKey™
Inuvo®’s IntentKey™ is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.
  
Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com

