Rockville Barrack Enforcement for the Week of August 3rd, 2020

August 10, 2020

The Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack continues to make our roadways safer for all motorists on our highways. Between August 3rd, 2020 and August 9th, 2020, Troopers assigned to the Rockville Barrack made the following drunk driving arrests;

Michael Silva, 31 years of age of Silver Spring Angel Vacaccla, 34 years of age of Rockville Erlin Solis, 20 years of age of Rockville Jhonatan Da Silva, 26 years of age of Silver Spring Elizabeth Martinez, 31 years of age of Riverdale Henry Martinez, 35 years of age of Silver Spring Kenneth Cobb, 42 years of age of Long Island, NY Lathrina Britton-Morgan, 35 years of age of Washington, DC

Troopers made the following criminal arrests;

Laurene Haynesworth 33 years of age of Hyattsville, Warrant Mohammad Milhatullah, 23 years of age of Gaithersburg, Warrant Delanta Dawson, 27 years of age of Indian Head, Warrant

Anyone with information regarding Drunk/Drug driving or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101 or use #77 to reach the nearest Maryland State Police Barrack.