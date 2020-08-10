Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,857 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Public Health Authority Issues latest list of countries from which visitors are permitted in Seychelles

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles Download logo

As of the 5th August 2020, the Public Health Authority has issued a list of countries approved for entry in Seychelles. Only visitors from the following country will be allowed in Seychelles.

Note: This list will be updated periodically.

Austria     

Germany  

Monaco 

United Arab Emirates

Belgium

Hungary

New Zealand

Canada

Iceland

Norway

China

Ireland

Slovakia

Cuba

Italy

Slovenia

Cyprus

Latvia

South Korea

Denmark

Lithuania

Sri Lanka

Estonia

Malaysia

Switzerland

Finland

Malta

Thailand

France

Mauritius

Tunisia

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Seychelles: Public Health Authority Issues latest list of countries from which visitors are permitted in Seychelles

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.