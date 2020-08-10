Coronavirus - Seychelles: Public Health Authority Issues latest list of countries from which visitors are permitted in Seychelles
As of the 5th August 2020, the Public Health Authority has issued a list of countries approved for entry in Seychelles. Only visitors from the following country will be allowed in Seychelles.
Note: This list will be updated periodically.
|
Austria
|
Germany
|
Monaco
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Belgium
|
Hungary
|
New Zealand
|
Canada
|
Iceland
|
Norway
|
China
|
Ireland
|
Slovakia
|
Cuba
|
Italy
|
Slovenia
|
Cyprus
|
Latvia
|
South Korea
|
Denmark
|
Lithuania
|
Sri Lanka
|
Estonia
|
Malaysia
|
Switzerland
|
Finland
|
Malta
|
Thailand
|
France
|
Mauritius
|
Tunisia