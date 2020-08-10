ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) CEO Acquires Shares of Common Stock on the Open Market

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, TX, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) CEO, Marc Johnson, has completed the purchase of 347,635 shares of common stock on the open market in a demonstration of his long-term belief in the Company’s growth plan. ( http://www.admendeavors.com )



Mr. Johnson said that his optimism in the Company, its potential growth and long-term success, prompted him to purchase shares of common stock on the open market. He explained the shares he purchased are classified as affiliate shares, and therefore have the regulatory restrictions associated with them.

The purchase of these shares has been disclosed by Mr. Johnson in a Form 4 as required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company currently has 160,902,143 common shares outstanding and a float totaling 53,270,000 common shares.

The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of other unique products for customers to select from. To meet its customer needs, Just Right Products has implemented state of the art in house production that is supplemented with factory direct international sourcing. Just Right Products has maximized its work area by offering on site traditional brick and mortar retail within in its manufacturing facility. This allows the most efficient use of labor with all employees cross trained for retail and production work.

“We are striving to achieve the optimum share price that reflects the fundamental value of the Company, provide financial information to investors, both retail and institutional, in a timely and accurate way, observe the rules of the SEC though non-aggressive awareness promotions and build receptive capital markets for future financing at favorable terms,” Mr. Johnson said.

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products’ salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

