Amplify ETFs Announces the BlackSwan ETF (SWAN) Has Surpassed $500M in Assets

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs has announced the BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSE: SWAN) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management, as it has continued to hedge against significant losses while seeking upside participation in the equity market. The Fund has generated a positive total return of 11.91% year-to-date (as of 8/7/20), outperforming the S&P 500 Total Return Index by 6.98%. Since inception (11/6/18 – 8/7/20), SWAN’s return is 33.51%, versus the S&P 500 Total Return Index’s return of 26.01%.



“Investors have experienced unprecedented equity market swings in 2020,” said Christian Magoon, Founder and CEO of Amplify ETFs. “SWAN has delivered in the midst of choppy equity markets, first hedging against significant losses during the COVID lows; and second, participating in the S&P 500’s recent recovery. We believe SWAN’s relative and absolute performance this year and since inception demonstrates why SWAN is a compelling complement to core portfolios.”

SWAN is a low-cost, simple and powerful strategy comprised of two inversely-correlated asset classes: U.S. Treasury securities and S&P 500 long-term call options.

Short-term performance may often reflect conditions that are likely not sustainable, and thus such performance may not be repeated in the future. When buying a call option, you pay the option premium in exchange for the right to buy shares at a fixed price (strike price) on or before a certain date (expiration date).

SWAN Performance

Quarter End as of 6/30/20

Cumulative (%) Annualized (%) 1 Mo. 3 Mo. 6 Mo. YTD Since Inception (11/6/18) 1 Yr. Since Inception (11/6/18) Fund NAV 1.13% 7.31% 7.37% 7.37% 27.99% 15.09% 16.14% Closing Price 1.25% 6.78% 7.16% 7.16% 28.15% 15.05% 16.23% S&P 500 TR Index 1.99% 20.54% -3.08 % -3.08% 17.13% 7.51% 10.06%



Fund Inception Date: 11/6/2018



The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Short-term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund’s future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns. For performance data current to the most recent month-end please call 855-267-3837. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund’s gross expense ratio is 0.49%

The Fund’s investment objective and strategy differs substantially from the market indices, which are included for comparison purposes only.

The Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500 Total Return Index is an unmanaged, market-capitalization-weighted index of the 500 largest U.S. publicly traded companies by market value, and assumes distributions are reinvested back into the index. It does not include fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. The S&P 500 is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 855-267-3837 or by visiting AmplifyETFs.com . Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the underlying Index. To the extent the Fund utilizes a sampling approach, it may experience tracking error to a greater extent than if the Fund had sought to replicate the Index. The use of derivative instruments, such as options contracts, can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying asset, index or rate, which may be magnified by certain features of the derivatives. Investing in options, including LEAP Options, and other instruments with option-type elements may increase the volatility and/or transaction expenses of the Fund. An option may expire without value, resulting in a loss of the Fund’s initial investment and may be less liquid and more volatile than an investment in the underlying securities. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. The Fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund.

Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market.

