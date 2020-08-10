Keros Therapeutics to be Featured on The Balancing Act's "Behind the Mystery" Rare Disease Series

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that the Company will be featured on Behind the Mystery, a recurring series highlighting rare diseases, to raise awareness of the devastating condition, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (“FOP”).



The segment, sponsored by Keros, will feature Nancy Sando, patient and one of the founding members and board member of the International FOP Association (“IFOPA”), along with Dr. Richard Keen, treating physician and researcher. The segment will cover scientific and medical aspects of this rare disorder and the daily challenges faced by patients with this debilitating disease through the life story of one patient living with FOP and from those providing medical care.

“Keros is honored to have the opportunity to bring awareness of FOP to a wider audience. The Company was founded with a mission to develop treatments for rare diseases and developing a therapy for patients with FOP underscores the importance of our mission,” said Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Keros. “We sincerely thank both Nancy and Professor Keen for participating in the segment and bringing a voice to the challenges that all patients with FOP face daily.”

The segment is expected to air on The Balancing Act on Lifetime® Thursday, August 13, 2020 (at 7:30 AM, ET/PT) and again on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 (at 7:30 AM ET/PT), after which it will be shown in syndication.

Keros collaborated with the IFOPA on the production of the segment.

“As a voice of the FOP community, IFOPA has a mission to educate and raise awareness of FOP, and a segment such as this with a wide audience is invaluable in doing that,” said Adam Sherman, Research Development and Partnerships Director of IFOPA. “We were pleased to have this opportunity to work with Keros and are grateful for the participation of one of our early members, Nancy Sando, along with a key member of the clinical community.”

For the past eight years, Behind the Mystery has spotlighted undiagnosed, misdiagnosed and complex medical disorders by partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are on a mission to educate the public in an effort to bring earlier diagnosis and treatment and provide a community for people suffering from these disorders.

"We were happy to have Keros and IFOPA involved in bringing about this important segment on FOP," says Carri Levy, Creator - Behind the Mystery: Rare and Genetic Series. “The show has aired more than 125 segments over the last eight years and we continue to be amazed at the power of these stories.”

About Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (“FOP”) is a rare connective tissue disease. In FOP, muscle and connective tissues, such as tendons and ligaments, gradually become replaced by bone (ossified), forming bone outside the skeleton, and constraining movement. This process generally becomes noticeable in early childhood, starting with the neck and shoulders and proceeding down the body and into the limbs. The median age of survival is 40 years, with proper management.

The IFOPA estimates that there are 3,500 people worldwide with FOP, with approximately 800 patients identified. There are 285 known cases in the United States. There are no therapies approved to treat FOP.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act is a weekday morning show created and produced by BrandStar that brings fresh ideas to today's modern woman to help balance and enrich her life every day. Now in its ninth season, The Balancing Act features everything from recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth.

About the International FOP Association (IFOPA)

IFOPA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides hope to individuals with FOP and their families through education and support programs, while funding research to find a cure for FOP. The IFOPA was founded in 1988 by Jeannie Peeper. Today, the IFOPA is the umbrella organization for people with FOP worldwide and is a place for FOP families to come for education and support. The IFOPA is one of the largest funders of FOP research in the world, with nearly two-thirds of the annual budget dedicated to funding research grants; providing research infrastructure, including the world’s only patient registry; hosting scientific meetings; and engaging the FOP community in clinical studies and trials.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the Transforming Growth Factor-Beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from elevated levels of hepcidin, the key regulator of iron absorption and recycling, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

