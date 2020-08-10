Ashton Potter Announces New Vice President, Operations

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Potter , a leading provider of high security printing and advanced technology for the private and public sector, has named Ty Schroeder as Vice President, Operations. In his new role, Ty will oversee all aspects of operations at both facilities on the Ashton Potter campus.



“It’s a great pleasure to join the Ashton Potter team,” says Ty Schroeder. “I am looking forward to bringing my experience and leadership to Ashton Potter as we expand our offerings for high security print and traceability solutions.”

For the past 30 years Ty has gained experience in a wide range of industries including print, finishing, advertising, distribution and fulfillment and is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. He brings with him a proven track record of successes in the printing and finishing industries in various operational and senior management roles including converting traditional print to digital in cities across the country.

“Ashton Potter is excited to welcome Ty to our team,” said Jim Fleet, CEO of Ashton Potter. “He brings with him vast knowledge and experience in operations and will be an asset in Ashton Potter’s commitment to uphold product integrity on a global scale as we continue to launch new products into new markets with an aggressive growth initiative.”

About Ashton Potter

For nearly a century, Ashton Potter has possessed a unique understanding of the complex product security challenges governments and businesses face, and a heightened commitment to solving them through high security printing and technology. Today, Ashton Potter delivers complete product security solutions that span the physical and digital worlds. By pairing advanced high security printing capabilities with ProLinc®, a premier SaaS-based solution that serializes, tracks, and authenticates products throughout the supply chain, Ashton Potter enables customers across sectors to achieve universal security, authenticity, and integrity on a global scale.

Kelly M. Smith, Senior Vice President, ksmith@ashtonpotter.com