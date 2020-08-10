PJ SOLOMON Hires Sash Rentala as the Head of its Financial Sponsors Group

Veteran investment banker brings over 20 years of experience advising institutional clients on a wide range of corporate finance matters

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm, has appointed Sash Rentala as Managing Director to lead its newly formed Financial Sponsors Group.



Mr. Rentala specializes in advising institutional investors including private equity and hedge funds along with family offices on a complete suite of services including M&A, restructuring and debt and equity capital transactions.

“Creating a financial sponsors coverage team is a key milestone in executing on our firm’s long-term growth strategy and one which Sash is uniquely qualified to lead,” said Marc Cooper, Chief Executive Officer. “His deep relationships with the investment community, combined with his extensive investment banking experience and growth-mindset, will add substantial value for our clients going forward.”

Since entering into a partnership with Natixis in 2016, PJ SOLOMON has significantly expanded coverage to include industry sectors such as Energy, FinTech, Infrastructure Power & Renewables and TMT and plans on a continued build out of the platform The creation of a Financial Sponsors Group serves as a key driver to the firm’s growing sector coverage by providing increased dialogue and deal flow to institutional clients focused on private investments.

“The needs of sponsors are always evolving, but what will always be of great value is connectivity with bankers that live and breathe the sectors they cover,” said Mr. Rentala. “I look forward to bringing creative solutions for the firm’s buy-side clients by marshaling its deep expertise across a broad range of sectors and capabilities.”

In the last 12 years, Mr. Rentala most recently served as a Managing Director in Financial Sponsors Coverage at Moelis & Company where he was instrumental in building and expanding the bank’s private equity business. Prior to that role, Mr. Rentala spent over six years as an Executive Director of Restructuring & Leveraged Finance at UBS where he advised on numerous middle market and large cap deals across a range of sectors working with both corporate and financial sponsors clients.

Mr. Rentala began his career in investment banking at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Prior to that, he served as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy based in Japan. He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in Finance from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded 30 years ago, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit PJSOLOMON.COM.

